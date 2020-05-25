Video: 840 PS BMW F90 M5 drag races Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

We’ve already seen just how potent the new BMW M5 is in a straight line. Even in stock guise, the new M5 is a proper land rocket, a car that defies the laws of physics every time you launch it. For its size and weight, this sedan shouldn’t be able to do what it does. Not long ago we saw an 840 PS BMW M5 hang with the iconic McLaren 720S, also known as the king of drag racing.

The 720S is one hard cookie to beat. I’ve seen it beat electric cars and everything in between. So naturally, when I saw the M5 lining up I didn’t expect it to win. It lost but not by much.

This time we’re taking a look at the same M5 going against another incredibly fast car. As a matter of fact, this car holds the record on the Nurburgring for a production car – the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Compared to the Ring, now we won’t have a lot of corners to deal with so the lower center of gravity of the Aventador, the lower overall weight and the wider body won’t help it out too much.

So let’s take a look at the specs. The SVJ uses a 6.5-liter V12 tuned to make 760 HP and 720 Nm of torque. It is hooked up to a 7-speed single-clutch ISR gearbox, has all-wheel drive and is 50 kilos lighter than the standard Aventador. That means it will do 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds and 0-124 mph in 8.6 seconds.

Therefore, it’s fast in a straight line too. As for the M5, we don’t have acceleration numbers available but from what I can make out, it has been tuned to make 840 PS and probably around 1,000 Nm of torque.

It also has all-wheel drive and an 8-speed gearbox. That’s going to prove rather important as gearing plays a huge role in the drag race you’re about to see. Everything kicks off at the 8-minute mark.