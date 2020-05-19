First video of the 2020 BMW ALPINA XB7

The new 2020 BMW ALPINA XB7 has just been introduced by the Buchloe-based automaker. The latest edition to the ALPINA fleet is the XB7, its largest, most powerful and most luxurious production vehicle to date.

Like most ALPINA products, the XB7 is subtle in its design at first glance, so it doesn’t look unlike a normal BMW X7, until you get up close. The video below features Andy Bovensiepen, the ALPINA CEO, who walks us through some of the design features and interior construction of the new ALPINA XB7.

Immediately you’ll notice the new lower front valance with the classic “ALPINA” badge built in. Out back, a subtle rear diffuser sits nestled in between quad exhaust pipes that hint at the power underneath. You’ll also notice the stunning optional, Anthracite-finished 23″ classic ALPINA-style wheels (21″ wheels are standard).

The interior looks similar to that of a standard X7 but it’s only after a closer look that you’ll notice the fine differences. And they are fine differences. While the Merino leather seats are carryovers from the X7 xDrive50i, the steering wheel has been wrapped in ultra-fine Lavalina Leather.

Powering the ALPINA XB7 is the 4.4 liter BiTurbo engine from the B7 limousine. So it gets the same tuning treatment; bigger twin-scroll turbochargers, upgraded intake and exhaust manifolds, additional water, transmission and oil coolers and a new stainless steel exhaust system.

All of that combines to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful ALPINA to date, even if it’s just by a few ponies.

According to BMW and ALPINA, the XB7 is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat and can nail the quarter-mile in just 12.6 seconds.

Quite impressive, isn’t it?