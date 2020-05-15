Spengler and Eng score another podium in IMSA iRacing Pro Series

BMW drivers are still competing in sim-racing events all over and the latest notable result comes from Bruno Spengler and Philipp Eng. The two BMW Works drivers managed to get podium finishes behind the wheel of the virtual BMW M8 GTE. Spengler finished second in the IMSA iRacing Pro Series after he came in sixth the last time out, at Mid-Ohio.

This time, on the virtual circuit of Road America, the Canadian had a better tyre strategy and managed to position himself better at the end of the race.

While initially you might think sim-racing doesn’t require as much strategy as the real deal, you might be surprised at how intricate these races are. One bad choice and your race could be over.

For example, Spengler was one of only two drivers who chose to use the pit stops to change just two tires instead of four, a decision which enabled him to make up a few places. Spengler took good care of his tires during the final phase and claimed a podium position.

“We knew in advance that competing against such strong opposition would be tougher on this circuit than in previous races. The qualifying results in particular confirmed that. However, choosing a pit stop strategy of just changing the left-hand tires with the heavier wear allowed us to make decisive progress. The older tires did not have a detrimental effect on the pace towards the end and I was able to keep hold of second place All in all, it was a great day and a super result for me and the entire team,” said Bruno after the race.

Porsche claimed the number one spot in the end, bringing the BMW winning spree to a hold . Philipp Eng finished third, just behind Spengler. An impressive six BMW M8 GTE drivers finished in the top ten. John Edwards finished fifth while Turner Motorsport drivers Robby Foley, Connor De Phillippi and Nick Catsburg crossed the finish line in seventh, eighth and ninth places.