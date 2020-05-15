Video: 823 HP Manhart M8 Shows Incredible numbers on Autobahn

Pundits say that BMW currently doesn’t have a supercar, with the original M1 being the only one in the history of the brand. We tend to agree with that statement, but at the same time, when you take a look at the performance of BMW M8 Competition, things get a bit murky.

The M8 is not a supercar in the true sense of the word, nor it does have the exotic looks, but performance wise, it’s up there with the big boys. Naturally, its heft will keep it from matching other supercars on the track, but that’s a different story in a straight line.

Nobody in their right mind can say the stock BMW M8 Competition isn’t fast. With a 0-62 mph sprint of 3.2 seconds, it will blow 99 percent of the cars on the road today out of the water. It also has plenty of power and torque to turn tires into little bits of rubber in an instant.

Therefore, when you take this recipe and add even more spices to it, things tend to get outrageous. The video below shows a Manhart MH8 in action, with its 800 HP.

This is one of the tuning packages available from the German tuner. According to them, it should push the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood to around 800 HP.

The video description says this particular car showed 823 PS on a dyno, so that’s quite a hefty increase over the standard 625 PS. And in case you thought this was a bold claim that was far from what the car is actually making, you need to keep watching.

The video includes some Autobahn sprints and they show the levels of madness the M8 can achieve. 0-100 km/h takes under 3 seconds while the 100 to 200 km/h (62-124 mph) sprint takes just 5.76 seconds.

That’s faster than most cars do from 0 t0 100!

Needless to say, this thing will go over the 186 mph (300 km/h) mark and it sounds like a platoon of marines firing at will whenever you mash the throttle.

Quite an impressive overall package from Manhart!