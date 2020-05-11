MINI Belux delivers all new John Cooper Works GPs at home

The Belgian and Luxembourg MINI dealers offer to all 105 customers who ordered the limited MINI John Cooper Works GP to have the car delivered to their homes. It’s a first for the MINI brand to offer a home delivery. According to MINI Benelux, the first JCW GP reservation from a Belgian customer dates back to September 2017, when the concept version was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP delivers 306 hp and a top speed of 265 km/h, making it the fastest MINI in history. Even the large roof spoiler and the carbon wheel arches immediately catch the eye of non-experts. To save weight, the rear seat has been omitted, which makes the MINI John Cooper Works GP a strict two-seater.

The car caters to connoisseurs, therefore MINI produces just 3,000 numbered units of this JCW GP. The cars destined for the Belgian and Luxembourg markets are now sold out.

To make their customers feel special, MINI Belux offers each and every one of them a delivery of the MINI John Cooper Works GP to their doorstep.

“It’s an extra service that we want to learn from ourselves,” says Marketing Manager Joachim Sas of MINI Belux. Home-delivery is more topical today than ever and, in the case of a car, offers not only an unseen experience, but also additional comfort in view of the current health situation. Do customers appreciate the fact that the dealer comes to their home to deliver and explain the car, and do they want to continue to do so in the future?”

The MINI John Cooper Works GP of YouTuber and MINI fan ‘POG’ was delivered to his home as well. The enthusiast of sports cars was the first buyer in Belgium and Luxembourg to receive his car this week. For this unique occasion the GP was delivered in a large custom JCW GP shipping crate.

Delivery of new cars at home is not new. During the recent period of closure of the dealerships, Belgian BMW dealers already delivered a number of cars and motorcycles by means of the “contact free principle” (among others to public services and care providers), thus respecting all legal and hygienic measures, a service that was unanimously appreciated.

However, the systematic home delivery of the MINI GP is a first in the sense that, for the first time, all owners of a new car model will be offered a home delivery service.