OFFICIAL: The new BMW ALPINA D3 S – Surprising, Thrilling, Clever

BMW ALPINA launches the new diesel-powered D3 S models based on the G20/G21 3 Series generation. After the B3 variants celebrated their market introduction in late January this year, now ALPINA is premiering the high-performance D3 S diesel versions with standard all-wheel-drive traction.

The new ALPINA D3 S, available as both Sedan and Touring, features the same chassis and suspension enhancements as the petrol-fed ALPINA B3 counterparts. The part that sets the models apart is obviously the 6-cylinder diesel engine in the D3 S.

The 3.0-liter powerplant produces a peak output of 261 kW / 355 PS (350 hp), which is almost 100 hp less than the output of the B3 and 15 hp more than the recently revealed M340d, which stops at 340 PS / 335 hp. The high torque value of 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) is achieved from a low 1,750 rpm up to 2,750 rpm.

The 2,993 cc diesel unit powering the new ALPINA D3 S is also benefiting from the installation of the innovative BMW mild hybrid technology, which ensures a power boost at a low speed range and helps the engine be compliant with the Euro 6d-ISC-FCM emission standard.

The new D3 S is the very first ALPINA automobile generation to be equipped with a 48-volt integrated starter generator. The new high-performance diesel models from Buchloe also feature state-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment technology.

Power from the straight-six engine is transmitted to the 4 wheels of the car thanks to the ZF 8HP76 8-speed sports automatic gearbox with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC.

The ALPINA D3 S Sedan accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, while the Touring does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds. The ALPINA D3 S Touring hits a top speed of 270 km/h, whereas the Sedan boasts 273 km/h. The combined fuel consumption, calculated as per WLTP cycle, reaches 7.6 liters/100 kilometers. The overall CO2 emissions reach 199 g/km.

Scroll down for more photos of the new BMW ALPINA D3 S generation of models. Enjoy!