BMW M340d: The Power Diesel comes with 340 hp in 2020

In Summer 2020, the wait for the BMW M340d xDrive comes to an end. The G20 M340d sedan and the G21 M340d Touring will bring to market the most powerful diesel for the 3 Series family. According to our sister website Bimmertoday, the BMW M340d comes with 250 kW / 340 PS and 700 Newton meters of torque, which gives it an even more powerful drive than the current M40d models based on X3 and X4.

The TwinTurbo inline six-cylinder diesel receives support from a 48-volt electrical system, which further improves the agility of the drive. The 48-volt starter generator can finally close the already very small turbo lag with up to 8 kW (11 hp) and over 100 Newton meters of torque available without delay. It also helps the M340d to coast at speeds of up to 160 km/h with the diesel engine switched off.

Just like the M340i, the new BMW M340d comes in conjunction with the all-wheel drive xDrive. When the driver wants it and is in Sport Plus mode with DTC or even completely deactivated DSC, a large part of the 700 Nm of torque is sent to the rear wheels. The continuously variable M sport differential on the rear axle ensures that the power can also be optimally distributed between the two rear wheels.

Compared to the 374 hp M340i, the performance of the BMW M340d will be marginally worse. With an expected 4.6 seconds from 0 to 100 for the sedan and 4.7 seconds for the BMW M340d Touring, the previous top diesel 330d will be undercut by almost a second.

However, there is a tie at the top speed because the two M340d models are also electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The main rivals of the 2020 BMW M340d include the new Audi S5 and S4 TDI with 347 hp. Another competitor is expected to come from Buchloe in the course of 2020, because work on the new edition of the BMW Alpina D3 has long been underway there.