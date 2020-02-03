The new BMW ALPINA B3 available to order from EUR 81,250

ALPINA has officially announced that its mid-class family of models is now available to order. The starting price tags from the Buchloe-based tuner are EUR 81,250 for the ALPINA B3 Saloon AWD and EUR 83,050 for the ALPINA B3 Touring AWD.

Based on the G20/G21 3 Series generation, the new ALPINA B3 all-wheel-drive models are the most powerful of their kind in the history of ALPINA. The Saloon and Touring models are powered by the BMW S58 inline-six-cylinder petrol engine, sourced from BMW M GmbH.

The powerplant in the ALPINA B3 has been specifically enhanced and tuned to deliver a peak output of 340 kW/462 PS (455 hp). Power is exclusively sent to all four wheels via the specially modified 8HP 75 ZF-sourced automatic gearbox with ALPINA SWITCH TRONIC technology.

The 2,993 cc petrol unit is equipped with a particulate filter (OPF), thus making it compliant with the stringent Euro 6d-ISC-FCM emission standard. The peak output for the ALPINA B3 is achieved between 5,500 and 7,000 rpm, while the maximum torque of 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) covers the 2,500 – 4,500 rpm range.

The B3 Saloon AWD achieves a top speed of 303 km/h, with the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h taking just 3.8 seconds. On the other hand, the ALPINA B3 Touring AWD boasts a maximum velocity of 300 km/h, while the sprint from standstill to the first 100 km/h takes just 3.9 seconds.

The official, factory-measured fuel consumption equals 11.1 l/100 km as per WLTP cycle, while the overall CO2 emissions reach 252 g CO2/km.

The standard equipment list for the new BMW ALPINA B3 models is very rich and comprises the Active Air Stream kidney grille, ALPINA Sport chassis, the ALPINA Driver Experience multi-mode system, the BMW Connected Package Professional (including Remote and Concierge Services, RTTI and Apple CarPlay integration), Ambient Lighting for the cockpit, anti-theft alarm system, the exterior Shadow Line ornaments, as well as the ALPINA specific exterior and interior visual individualization and the complete BMW driver assistance systems.

In addition, the standard Live Cockpit Professional in the ALPINA B3 has an ALPINA-specific interface . Further standard equipment include the fully automatic 3-zone climate control system, the 10-speaker hi-fi surround sound system with an output of 205 W, the Adaptive LED headlights (the Laser headlamps can be optionally configured), the sports rear differential and the sport front seats.

In the wait for the future G80 BMW M3, the new ALPINA B3 provides a touch of classiness harmoniously blended with state-of-the-art technology and performance.