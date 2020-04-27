LEAKED: This is the All-New BMW iX3 Before You’re Supposed to See It

It seems as if BMW has a bit of a leak, as this is the second time in just a week that some future BMW product has been seen ahead of its official release. First, it was some sort of 1 Series/2 Series that was seen under wraps, with just its headlights and taillights sticking out. Now, it’s the all-new BMW iX3 and it’s here to be seen in all of its glory. It’s not hiding anything.

According to this new Instagram post, this is officially the upcoming BMW iX3. The real deal. Not a rendering or a pre-production model. Obviously, we can’t confirm whether or not this alleged leak is, in fact, accurate. However, it seems to be and we have a good feeling that it’s legitimate.

For starters, it looks exactly as we expected the iX3 to look, after having seen spy photos, concepts and teasers. It looks like a regular BMW X3 but with a new grille, some snazzy new wheels and bits of blue trim, to signify its cool electro-futuristic powertrain. I must say, though, if this leak is as legitimate as it’s claimed to be, I actually really like it. The X3 is a handsome car as it is and this EV version just looks like a slightly more high-tech version, which is exactly as it should be.

Another nod to this leak’s legitimacy is the fact that it looks like one of the stock photos automakers put out. It’s set in some sort of urban center, with a modern-looking glass/steel building behind it, while also in the middle of what looks like a walkway through some trees. So it’s exactly the sort of marketing shtick that automakers push for EVs. It’s also heavily edited and looks very clean and professional.

Powering the BMW iX3 will be a lone electric motor at the rear axle, with a 74 kWh battery pack in its floor and around 270-ish miles of range. Those are some nice enough specs for a little electric crossover and best both the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron. Though, it isn’t coming to the US market and that makes us a bit sad.

We’re excited about the BMW iX3, so these leaked photos are encouraging. If this alleged leak is a true as it claims to be and BMW already has press photos ready to go, we could be seeing the official reveal very soon.