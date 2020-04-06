Next-gen 2022 BMW M2 (G87) gets first renderings

A reader of BMWBLOG (@zer.o.wt) has sent us some renderings of the next-generation 2022 BMW M2. Since the new BMW 2 Series Coupe won’t arrive until 2021, the renderings are speculative at the moment. But nonetheless, it’s a great design exercise to image what the idea BMW M2 would like.

The successor to the current generation F87, internally called G87, will arrive in 2022 and according to sources, it will still be one of the most fun cars in the M portfolio.

The renderings seen below combine design elements from the current F87 BMW M2 Competition, paired with some design cues from the recent BMW M235i Gran Coupe, and some lines imported from the M8 family.

The front is dominated by two large air intakes with carbon fiber inserts, along with a carbon fiber splitter on the bottom. The kidney grille comes from the 8 Series family, so it stays away from the XXL kidneys on the upcoming M3/M4. Naturally, the M mirrors are present, along with M-specific wheels.

The G87 BMW M2 will retain the rear-wheel drive architecture with the weight evenly distributed over the front and rear axles. We also expect to see a 3.0 liter in-line six-cylinder, likely the S58 which will be used in the new 2021 M3 and M4, and currently used in the BMW X3 and X4 M.

Although, the 2022 BMW M2 will probably get a little less power and will not start with the 480 and 510 hp variants of the big brothers. 450 hp is a more realistic number.

The new edition of the BMW M2 will benefit in 2022, just like its predecessor, from the chassis technology that has already been tried and tested in the M3 and M4. So we expect to see a very dynamic and engaging drive, worthy of the M2 badge.

Of course, as soon as the new 2 Series Coupe comes to life, better renderings will be available as well.