Black Sapphire Metallic BMW F87 M2 on HRE Classic 300 Wheels

This BMW M2 features a bevy of carbon fiber additions, several performance upgrades, a completely blacked-out color scheme and finally, a set of HRE Classic 300 wheels. For most of us, the BMW F87 M2 is one of the most successful designs revealed by the Bavarian carmaker in recent years. And this is further emphasized in this striking blacked out build.

Painted in Black Sapphire Metallic, this BMW M2 comes from South Florida and by the look of things, it’s not a garage queen by any means. The small and nimble high-performance machine from Munich is laced with a bevy of carbon fiber parts, all in a menacing blacked out package.

To make matters even more interesting, aside from all the aftermarket tuning done to this vehicle, this particular M2 also comes with a six-speed manual transmission. Something the purists will definitely love.

When the car was released, it quickly gained the appeal of an instant classic. Thanks to its impeccable looks and amazing performance, it’s no wonder that the BMW M2 is still one of the most highly coveted models from the Bavarian carmaker.

Alongside the aggressive looks, the small and nimble high-performance coupe also comes with impressive performance and amazing handling abilities. The M2 is powered by a 3.0 Liter BMW TwinPower Turbo engine delivering 365 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque allowing the M2 coupe to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155mph (250km/h).

If you asked any BMW enthusiasts who drove this pocket rocket, almost all will confirm this is as good as it gets. However, for some individual owners, leaving it stock – no matter how good the car is – simply isn’t an option. Hence, this build comes courtesy of Wheels Boutique, sporting several aftermarket tuning options.

Performance-wise, the vehicle is equipped with an Eventuri carbon fiber cold air intake, allowing the BMW TwinPower Turbo engine some more breathing room. Additionally, the M2 features a set of Turner Motorsport BMW M2 carbon fiber strut braces, improving the overall rigidity of the vehicle.

Naturally, the build also features an aftermarket exhaust system. This one comes from Akrapovic, where their catback titanium exhaust system is combined with the catless downpipes from Evolution Racewerks, creating a deep growl coming out of those quad carbon fiber laced exhaust tips.

You can hear this BMW M2 purr and scream right below.

Furthermore, the 6-Speed manual BMW M2 comes with a complete carbon fiber body package: front bumper with lip spoiler, side skirts, a rear diffuser with an integrated stoplight, all wrapped up with a carbon fiber rear aero spoiler.

Inside, the story continues with carbon fiber inserts and a BMW M Performance steering wheel. Even the manual shifter column is wrapped in carbon fiber.

The last aftermarket addition to the car comes in the form of a new set of wheels. Coming from a well-known California based wheelmaker, these HRE Classic 300 three-piece forged wheels in a dark color scheme are a perfect match for this blacked-out build.

The wheels are machined in sizes of 20×9.5 in the front and 20×10.5 in the rear. Furthermore, the wheels feature a dark color scheme, consisting of Satin Black centers and Gloss Black lips. To keep with the color scheme, even the HRE Wheels logo is monochromatic.

For the tires, the owner went with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. These come in sizes of 255/30/20 and 295/30/20 in the front and rear, respectively. Together, this is definitely a good wheel and tire combination for both street and track day use.

Overall, this is one well-thought-of BMW M2, ticking pretty much all the boxes. You can grab a look at the complete media gallery of this build right below.