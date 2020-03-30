SPIED: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost seen having a snow day

Initially, the next-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost was set to make its debut this summer, with global press drives having already been planned. Personally, I was excited about it, as we would have been among the first to both see and drive the next-gen Ghost, which is showing a ton of promise. However, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus that’s turned the entire planet on its head, it doesn’t see as if that’s going to happen. So spy photos like these just bum me out. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

In these new photos, we can see the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost doing some winter testing in the snow. Despite being heavily wrapped in camouflage, we can get a good idea of what this next-gen Ghost will look like and it looks promising. It’s roofline is shorter and sleeker, giving it a, dare I say sportier look? I know I’ll be shot at dawn for my blasphemous implications of “sportiness” but the new Ghost has a more athletic, more dynamic look than most other Rollers.

Even its hood is low-ish for a Rolls-Royce. It’s still as tall as an F-150’s nose but it’s low and sleek compared to something like a Phantom. It also has a more sweeping C-pillar, which blends into the trunk lid nicely.

The most important part of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost isn’t its styling, though. Underneath its new body work is an all-new chassis. While it’s the same chassis as the Phantom and Cullinan, it’s all-new for the Ghost, which was previously built on the same chassis as a 7 Series. Along with its bespoke Rolls-Royce chassis, it gets a bespoke Rolls-Royce engine, just like its Phantom sibling. So rather than a BMW-sourced V12, the new Ghost will get an all-British V12.

We can’t wait to see the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost when it eventually makes its debut. Sadly, we’re likely going to have to wait even longer to drive it.