BMW X6 M50d: 0-250 km/h acceleration on the German Autobahn

AutoTopNL took the BMW X6 M50d beast for a flat-out acceleration on the Autobahn. The Dutch publication is specialized in such tests which are performed only with experienced drivers and on section of highways or Autobahn that have no speed limits.

The newest vehicle to be trialed for the “0 to top speed” acceleration is the new BMW X6 M50d quad-turbo performance Sports Activity Coupe. Having driven this beauty recently, I can guarantee that it’s definitely a brute.

The model is powered by quad-turbo version of the B57 3.0-liter straight-six diesel engine, which will be phased out later this year. The mighty powerplant is capable to reach a peak output of 400 PS / 394 hp at 4,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 760 Nm / 561 lb-ft at 2,000 rpm.

The specification of this BMW X6 M50d included the Cerium Grey 20-inch alloys, the Manhattan Grey paint finish and the BMW Individual Merino Ivory White full leather upholstery for the cabin.

The test has been carried out in safe conditions, with no life-threatening incident. It all started out by bringing the car to a complete halt on the exit lane towards the Autobahn.

With the measurement and camera equipment in place, the driver hit the gas pedal for a full, flat-out acceleration up to the maximum constructive speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

In a little over 5 seconds (5.2 to be precise), the car hit 100 km/h. After that, measurements showed that it took 15.24 seconds to travel between 100 and 200 km/h. As the car went past 200 km/h, it became harder to reach the top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) as the X6 M50d was being pushed to its constructively set limits.

After a while, the performance SAC hit the top of 250 km/h, and for a brief moment, it even travelled at 251 km/h (roughly 156 mph).

Now let’s see the actual performance of the BMW X6 M50d in the following video. Enjoy!