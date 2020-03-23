It’s self-quarantine time in most of the civilized world, as citizens around the globe attempt to stay inside and away from the Coronavirus. While we’re here, stuck indoors, let’s have a little fun. We already spoke about which non-BMW would be in our dream garage. Now, we’re going to present another scenario — which car would you buy with $100,000?

To make the game a bit more interesting, let’s make you choose two different cars, one BMW and one non-BMW, and you have up to $100,000 to spend on each. You don’t have to spend the whole six-figures on either car but you only get one car per category. So you can’t choose a BMW M2 and 5 Series for the BMW category. It has to be just one car for each.

That much money can get you a lot of car, even in today’s over-inflated world of automotive pricing where a loaded front-wheel drive-based 2 Series is $60,000. For instance, for $100,000, you can get a 7 Series or a Porsche 911. You can get an S-Class Mercedes or a mid-engine Corvette. It’s a lot of money to spend on a car, even today. So with a cap of $100,000, you have a massive catalog of cars to choose from. So much so, in fact, that I’m struggling to choose.

However, since I’m going to play along and get us started, I’ll give it my best shot. For my $100,000 BMW, I’d shockingly choose the X7 xDrive50i. After thumbing through BMWUSA’s catalog of cars, it’s the one that attracts me most under $100,000. I thought I’d choose the BMW M5, as it’s my favorite BMW at the moment, but it starts at $102,000, which is annoyingly over my limit. But the BMW X7 is a car I like far more than I thought I would. It’s an outstanding luxury car and I feel like it’s a bit of a bargain as well. The X7 xDrive50i rings in at $92,600.

As for more non-BMW, I’d have to go with the base Porsche 911 Carrera. It’s a bit boring of a choice, as it’s so predictable but it’s almost impossible to beat the new 911 as a driver’s car at its price. For a squeak under $100,000, you can get a rear-wheel drive 911 with a manual gearbox (soon, it’s not available in the new 992-generation 911 just yet) and 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat. That’s just too good a proposition to pass up, even if it is the entry-level 911.

I was originally going to go with a BMW sports car and a luxury car from another brand but I then realized that, if I only have $100,000 to spend, there are other sports cars I’d rather have. I also like the X7 a lot, which is a bit embarrassing to admit.

So those are my choices. Now you folks have fun telling me why I’m wrong and why your choices are better.