BMWBLOG

Contact

Which Car would you buy with $100,000?

BMW X7, News | March 23rd, 2020 by 2
2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe mineral white 67 830x553

It’s self-quarantine time in most of the civilized world, as citizens around the globe attempt to stay inside and away from the Coronavirus. While we’re here, stuck indoors, let’s have a little fun. We already spoke about which non-BMW would be in our dream garage. Now, we’re going to present another scenario — which car would you buy with $100,000?

To make the game a bit more interesting, let’s make you choose two different cars, one BMW and one non-BMW, and you have up to $100,000 to spend on each. You don’t have to spend the whole six-figures on either car but you only get one car per category. So you can’t choose a BMW M2 and 5 Series for the BMW category. It has to be just one car for each.

That much money can get you a lot of car, even in today’s over-inflated world of automotive pricing where a loaded front-wheel drive-based 2 Series is $60,000. For instance, for $100,000, you can get a 7 Series or a Porsche 911. You can get an S-Class Mercedes or a mid-engine Corvette. It’s a lot of money to spend on a car, even today. So with a cap of $100,000, you have a massive catalog of cars to choose from. So much so, in fact, that I’m struggling to choose.

BMW X7 xDrive50i 8 of 71 830x467

 

However, since I’m going to play along and get us started, I’ll give it my best shot. For my $100,000 BMW, I’d shockingly choose the X7 xDrive50i. After thumbing through BMWUSA’s catalog of cars, it’s the one that attracts me most under $100,000. I thought I’d choose the BMW M5, as it’s my favorite BMW at the moment, but it starts at $102,000, which is annoyingly over my limit. But the BMW X7 is a car I like far more than I thought I would. It’s an outstanding luxury car and I feel like it’s a bit of a bargain as well. The X7 xDrive50i rings in at $92,600.

As for more non-BMW, I’d have to go with the base Porsche 911 Carrera. It’s a bit boring of a choice, as it’s so predictable but it’s almost impossible to beat the new 911 as a driver’s car at its price. For a squeak under $100,000, you can get a rear-wheel drive 911 with a manual gearbox (soon, it’s not available in the new 992-generation 911 just yet) and 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat. That’s just too good a proposition to pass up, even if it is the entry-level 911.

2019 Porsche 911 992 Generation 5 830x550

I was originally going to go with a BMW sports car and a luxury car from another brand but I then realized that, if I only have $100,000 to spend, there are other sports cars I’d rather have. I also like the X7 a lot, which is a bit embarrassing to admit.

So those are my choices. Now you folks have fun telling me why I’m wrong and why your choices are better.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEWSLETTER