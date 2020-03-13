BMW 8 Series Convertible: Dähler-Tuning brings the M850i ​​to 627 hp

German tuning shop Dähler is giving a significant power upgrade to the BMW M850i xDrive Convertible. With their Stage 1 kit, the M850i powered by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 now makes 627 HP and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, up 105 HP and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) over the stock M850i.

In comparison, the top BMW M8 Competition model makes only 616 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). Since the M8 runs the standard sprint in 3.3 seconds, we expect the M850i by Dähler-Tuning to be just as fast. If not faster.

The top speed was also raised on the BMW M850i Convertible from 250 km/h to 300 km/h (155 mph to 186 mph), just shy of the M8 Competition with M Driver’s Package.

But they are not stopping here. The company plans to release a Stage 2 kit with even more power. How much more? Unclear at the moment, but it’s fair to say that 650 hp is at least the initial target.

In keeping with their typical tuning programs, Dähler offers a stainless steel exhaust system with four tailpipes for the BMW 8 Series Convertible. Furthermore, customers an order a front spoiler lip, a lowering with a sports spring set and 21-inch light alloy wheels in the CDC1 design. A coilover kit with numerous adjustment options will also be available soon.

For the pricing and availability of each part, you will have to contact Dähler directly.