BMW: We’re not experiencing any battery supply issues right now

The automotive industry is going through a lot of changes right now, having to deal with seriously turbulent times. From the fact that the Covid-19 virus shut down nearly all of China and its manufacturing possibilities, to the Brexit fallout, car makers are finding it more and more difficult to stay afloat.

BMW hasn’t been affected by all this madness so far, if we’re to believe the sales boss over in Munich.

Electric cars are the focus today. Not just in terms of sales that is, but also when it comes to the production process. Resources for battery manufacturing are available in a limited supply and that can cause delays in the production process.

That’s actually something Audi and Jaguar have recently complained about but it looks like BMW is having none of those issues, as per Peter Nota, the BMW sales boss.

Speaking to Automotive News this week, Nota said the company’s experience in the field of making electric vehicles, dating back to the 2013 BMW i3, helped them out in this regard:

“Our long experience working with batteries, which dates back to the launch of the i3 in 2013, means we have a steady and reliable supply from our cell suppliers. We are not seeing any constraint so we still aim to have electrified models (battery electric and plug-in hybrid) account for 20 percent of our 2021 sales.”

That’s a big boost for the Bavarians as tightening environmental regulations could see some car makers in deep trouble if they don’t manage to make and sell enough electrified cars. These are paramount for their efforts to drop the fleet CO2 emissions to the recommended levels before getting reprimanded.

BMW has repeatedly said that it plans to cut its fleet CO2 emissions by a whopping 20 percent this year alone, a goal that would definitely not be achievable without the help of electrified models.