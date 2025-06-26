BMW is recalling more than 70,000 electric vehicles in the United States due to a software issue that could cause a sudden loss of drive power while the vehicle is in motion, raising the risk of a crash. The recall was announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and centers around a potential malfunction within the high-voltage system of affected vehicles.

According to the NHTSA notice, the problem stems from a software error in the electric drive motor that may shut down the high-voltage system unexpectedly. If this occurs, the vehicle can lose power while driving—an issue that significantly increases the chance of an accident. The good news for owners is that the fix is relatively simple: an over-the-air (OTA) software update will resolve the issue. For those who prefer or require in-person assistance, BMW dealerships can also perform the update at no cost.

Which BMW Models Are Affected?

The recall impacts the following BMW electric vehicles:

2022–2024 BMW i4

2025 BMW i4 eDrive35 and eDrive40

2022–2024 BMW iX

2023–2024 BMW i7

2024 BMW i5

What Should Owners Do?

BMW will notify affected owners by mail, with letters expected to go out by August 5, 2025. In the meantime, owners can check if their vehicle is involved by contacting BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. The official recall number for this issue is 25V395. Owners can also visit the NHTSA’s recall website or call the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for more information.

As electric vehicles become more software-dependent, over-the-air updates offer a convenient and efficient way to address issues like this. Still, BMW urges customers not to delay in checking their vehicle’s recall status to ensure safe operation.