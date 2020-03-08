Video: BMW M760Li vs Audi S8 Comparison Review

The automotive world is in a continuous transformation. Apart from the fact that the best-selling cars right now are SUVs and crossovers, there are also other peculiar breeds around, like uber-luxurious limousine capable of doing outrageous speeds in no time.

This list includes the likes of the BMW M760Li and Audi S8. The guys from Throttle House decided to compare the two, but for some reason, they left out the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

On paper, these two are rivals but if you take a closer look, the better comparison would’ve been between the 750i and the S8, as in that case they both would’ve had V8 engines under the hood.

As it stands, we’re looking at a rather unfair V12 vs V8 comparison, those extra 4 cylinders possibly making a big difference in the end result. As far as the specs go though, these two are not that far apart.

To be more precise, the new Audi S8 has a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood good for 563 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque. Those figures are impressive and, some would say, unnecessary on this type of car. Then again, who cares whether you need that power?

Nobody NEEDS an S8, but we all want one, right? On the other side of the comparison things get even more ridiculous. The 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 of the BMW M760Li has 585 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Both are doing not just the luxury bit incredibly well but they are also doing the speed part better than you’d expect. Furthermore, they come with a lot of tech, as one would expect them to these days.

In the end, it does come down to personal preference but it should be mentioned that the extra four cylinders of the M760Li do cost a pretty penny. What did the guys choose, you ask? Well, you’ll just have to watch the video yourself and find out. Enjoy!