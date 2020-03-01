PHOTO GALLERY: The new BMW X6 (G06) in the Land of Oz

New photos with the BMW X6 arrive from Australia, where the luxury SAC has recently celebrated its media debut. The new generation of the X6 – the G06 – has been available on the Australian market since the advent of the 4th quarter of 2019. Recently, automotive journalists have got the chance to test the new X6 during a media event.

Press representatives were able to drive two versions of the Sports Activity Coupe: the entry-level X6 xDrive30d and the range-topping X6 M50i. The two models are different, yet bold and powerful characters, each having its unique attributes and strong qualities.

The BMW X6 xDrive30d was specced in the newly released Riverside Blue metallic paint finish, combined with 22-inch M Sport bi-color light alloy wheels and the full BMW Individual Ivory White/Black leather interior.

The BMW X6 M50i was featured in the Carbon Black metallic color, with the 22-inch M Sport allow wheels in Cerium Grey finish. The interior was adorned in the full BMW Individual Ivory White/Black leather upholstery and the aluminum ornaments for the dashboard.

On the Australian market, pricing for the X6 starts at AUD 121,900 for the xDrive30d variant and AUD 155,90o for the M50i model. The equipment package for the 265 PS diesel version includes the standard 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, the panoramic glass sunroof, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, the Driving Assistant Professional, the parking assistant, as well as the HUD, the adaptive M suspension, Comfort Access keyless entry system, fully adaptive LED headlights and the Connected Package Professional.

The X6 xDrive40i, even though priced from AUD 124,900, features a similar specification like the diesel version, yet comes with more oomph from the 3.0-liter 340 PS 6-cylinder petrol engine.

What sets the new BMW X6 M50i away from the rest of the lineup is the special equipment package, additionally comprising the Adaptive M Suspension Professional, the BMW Laser headlamps, the Integral Active Steering, the leather upholstery for the top section of the dashboard, as well as soft-close doors, M Sport seats with lumbar support, 4-zone automatic climate control system and the high fidelity Harman/Kardon audio system.

The gargantuan X6 M50i, which is powered by the heavily-enhanced N63 4.4-liter V8 petrol poowerplant, is currently joined in the M Performance fleet by the quad-turbocharged X6 M50d, which is not going to be offered on the Australian market, as it will also be phased off towards the end of 2020.