The impressive BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been finally photographed on Australian soil. Like the X6, the first-ever 8 Series Gran Coupe in history has entered the Australian market in late 2029. Recently, first photos from the Australian press launch have been made available.

The media event had two main stars: the rear-driven BMW 840i and the high-end BMW M850i xDrive all-wheel-drive high performance four door coupe, which are also the sole two versions for the G16 available in the land of Oz.

The most spectacular of the two was the entry-level 840i model, which was featured in a sensational BMW Individual combo. The exterior was adorned in the deep and powerful Tanzanite Blue II metallic paint finish, with further presence and boldness delivered by the multi-spoke M design alloy wheels with a diameter of 20 inches.

The cabin was truly special, as it remembered of the most flamboyant interior for the former 6 Series Gran Coupe: the BMW Individual Ivory White/Tartufo combination is a successor to the BMW Individual Amaro Brown/Opal White leather upholstery on the F06 generation.

Besides the two-tone Merino leather, the dashboard was further pampered with the BMW Individual Piano high-gloss black wood trims and the stylish CraftedClarity glass applications.

The BMW M850i xDrive was as well a feast of refined BMW Individual choices. The Frozen Bluestone exterior color is a perfect match for the Cerium Grey accents on the kidney grille and mirror casings and the 20-inch M Sport Y-spoke light alloy wheels.

The interior of the M Performance four-door 8 Series boasted a full Merino Ivory White/Night Blue leather upholstery, complete with the CraftedClarity glass ornaments and the Piano high-gloss black wood trims.

On the Australian market, the entry-level 840i version starts at AUD 199,900, while for the M Performance M850i you’ll have to pay at least AUD 272,900.

From the standard equipment list of the 840i there are worth mentioning the M Sport package, the adaptive M suspension, the Integral Active Steering, the BMW Laser headlights, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, the Driving Assistant, wireless smartphone charging and the BMW Gesture Control.

Compared to the 840i, the M850i xDrive adds extra appointments such as: the all-wheel-drive chassis, M Technic package, the Professional M suspension with active roll stabilization, the M Sport brakes and the BMW Night Vision system with pedestrian recognition.