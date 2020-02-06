PHOTOS: Winter fun with the BMW X6 in the Italian Alps

The new BMW X6 has recently celebrated its Italian market debut with a good dose of fun in the snowy Alps. The chosen location for the launch of the new X6 Sports Activity Coupe is the popular Livigno ski resort in the Italian Alps, near the country’s border with Switzerland. Livigno is located in the northernmost part of Italy, in the region of Lombardy, at an altitude of 1,816 meters above sea level.

The new BMW X6 exudes a certain simplicity in its design, which is dominated by precise shapes and contours, that blend in a cohesive philosophy that reminds of the E71 ancestor. The 2020 BMW X6 displays some inherent similarities with the X5, but compared to the previous model generation, there is a clear differentiation is mostly all aspects.

Even though the headlights are the same, the rest of the front fascia is entirely specific to the X6 only. As well, the G06 tells a different story beginning with the B-pillar of the car. So this time more than ever before, the X6 is clearly separated from the X5 from a visual point of view.

The snowy landscape of the Livigno ski resort almost accentuated the beauty of the self-assured styling of the X6. Present media and journalists were also invited to test the qualities and strengths of the new car with the occasion of the first episode of the 2020 stage of the BMW Driving Experience program in Italy. The deployed fleet of press models included mostly all relevant X6 versions, from the 265 PS xDrive30d up to the 400 PS M50d quad-turbo, in either xLine or M Sport body variants.

The Italian launch of the new BMW X6 was certainly a memorable and I shall let the photos speak for themselves. Enjoy!