Video: Hoovie buys a broken $3,500 BMW Alpina B7 Biturbo

If there’s one thing Tyler Hoovie is famous for, it’s definitely his passion for cheap, broken down cars. However, most of the time, his only goal when buying a car is to pay as little as possible. It’s only after he buys it that he usually finds out what’s wrong with it and can plead ignorance. In his latest video though, Tyler decides to make a bad decision fully knowing that he will have to pay a lot of money to get this car going again. The car being an E66 ALPINA B7.

As you’re about to see in the video below, Hoovie is kinda done with his current BMW 760Li which we’ve covered a number of times so far. While initially he was rather satisfied with the amount of work that went into it and the money he had to spend, a recent development made him consider selling it as the fuel pumps need replacing and that’s a pretty expensive process. So, instead of moving on, he decides to make up for it by buying another 7 Series from the same generation.

Apparently, one of his friends decided to follow in his tracks for some reason and bought an extremely cheap Alpina B7 Biturbo. As he later found out, there was a reason why he only paid $3,500 for it: it was broken. As it turns out, the Alpina needs some expensive work done and Hoovie’s friend wasn’t willing to put in the work or the money. Therefore, he was actually looking to get rid of it. Guess who stepped up?

Hoovie is now the proud owner of two broken down BMW E66 7 Series models. One has a V12 with leaking fuel pumps while the other has a V8 with only one bank of cylinders working properly. I’m now curious to see what happens next and how much money he’ll end up spending in the end to fix the ALPINA B7.