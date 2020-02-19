Video: Doug DeMuro reviews Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

The recently unveiled Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is starting to make its internet rounds. Created as a more powerful and – as much as the Rolls-Royce pedigree allows it – a more agile version of the standard Cullinan, the Black Badge model comes with a couple of interesting differences, all of which are highlighted by Internet darling Doug DeMuro in his most recent video. The new Cullinan Black Badge is definitely worth the DeMuro treatment.

The car comes with the same 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine as its more ‘pedestrian’, non-Black Badge brother. However, it has 600 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, both up from 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque on the standard model. Zero to 60 takes only 4.9 seconds, and it tops out at 155 mph. The Black Badge also has “intuitive throttle,” which makes the ZF eight-speed transmission shift a little more aggressively, and a “low” button on the gear shift opens up a deep-voiced exhaust note.

Having driven the normal Cullinan I can tell you that all those changes will certainly make a difference in how the car drives, as I found them to be the only areas where I would change something. In the typical Black Badge style, this Cullinan also comes with black exhaust tips, a black grille, and black trim work. To top everything off, Rolls-Royce claims some work has also gone into the suspension while the brake discs have been upgraded to keep up with the increase in power.

As for the video, Doug performs his usual tricks, showing us the ‘quirks and features’ of this $480,000 SUV. And, like in the case of any Rolls-Royce, there’s plenty to talk about. From the materials used and the fit and finish, to the hidden umbrellas, the way the doors work and the headliner, there’s enough here to keep you entertained for nearly 30 minutes.