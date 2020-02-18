Video: BMW M8 Convertible goes for top speed run on Autobahn

The fastest production cars BMW ever made wear the M8 emblem on the back, a sign that icons of the past can become parts of the present. What was once only a prototype for closed doors is now reality and the M8 is also the most powerful and fastest-accelerating model the Bavarians have ever made. Even though the M8 Competition in Coupe guise is said to be faster than the Convertible version, the 0.1-second difference between them will be hard to notice, to put it mildly.

That’s a point made pretty clear by the video posted below. The guys from AutoTopNL took a very beautiful and very fast BMW M8 Convertible out for a spin in their trademark style. What they did was push the beast to its limit which, in this case, resides at speeds over 300 km/h (186 mph). It truly is a sight to behold, reaching such a speed on public roads. Right now that’s still possible in Germany, although that might not last for much longer.

Anyway, no matter what the legislators in the European country decide, reaching such eye-watering speeds will still remain an experience reserved for few people. The BMW M8 Competition Convertible we can see at work here is one of the cars able to do reach such velocities. In the video below we get to see it go over 300 km/h (186 mph). The numbers it posts on the way are pretty incredible as well.

The BMW M8 Convertible takes just 3.4 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h (62 mph), even though the road was wet. The 100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) sprint took 7.36 seconds with a total of 10.76 seconds for the 0-200 km/h (124 mph) sprint. Should I also point out that the 1/4 mile too 11.1 seconds? This is definitely as fast as it gets from BMW in a stock car. By the end of the video we also get to see the car doing over 300 km/h (186 mph) which, once again, is no easy feat to accomplish.