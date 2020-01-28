VIDEO: Toyota Supra is faster than the BMW M2 in Motor Trend Test

One of the more popular comparison tests we’ve seen since the Toyota Supra made its debut has been it taking on the BMW M2 Competition. While not exactly direct competitors, it is an interesting comparison. The M2 is a proper M Division product while the Supra shares most of its mechanical components with the new BMW Z4. What’s surprising, though, is just how well the Supra competes with the M2 Comp.

In this new track test between the BMW M2 Competition and Toyota Supra, we see Motor Trend’s Randy Pobst take both cars around Laguna Seca to see which is fastest.

On paper, the M2 Competition should have its way with the Supra. The former uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 (S55) with 405 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. It also gets a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential and bigger brakes. For comparison, the Toyota Supra uses a 3.0 liter single-turbo I6 (B58), which makes a claimed 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Hooked up to that B58 engine is an eight-speed torque-converter automatic and rear-wheel drive, with a limited-slip diff of its own.

The M2 Competition is typically the faster car in a straight line. However, on track, with hot-shoe Randy Pobst at the wheel, the Toyota Supra is actually the faster car, despite being underpowered on paper. The Supra gains a bit of an advantage due to its lighter weight and lower center of gravity, however, and those two things seem to give it an edge. What’s interesting is that I’ve personally noted that the new BMW Z4 seems a bit better balanced and more capable than the M2 Comp, which seems to get a bit sketchy on track. So I’m not personally surprised by the Supra’s victory here.

That said, both Randy Pobst and the Motor Trend hosts felt that the M2 Competition was the more fun car to drive on the road, regardless of lap times. So while it might be a bit more difficult to be smooth and fast on track, the M2 is the car with more character and excitement on the road. Still, this is a pretty big victory for the Toyota Supra on track.