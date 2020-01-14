Toyota Supra now available with 2-liter engine too in Europe

A year has passed since the Supra made a comeback into our lives. Initially we all thought the Supra would only be offered with BMW’s already iconic B58 3-liter straight six engine but it looks like the Japanese brand wants a bit more of BMW’s pie. Therefore, they announced the introduction of a 2-liter 4-cylinder option on the European market today, one that would probably make a lot of people happy price-wise.

I still think you need to get a straight six engine on your Supra if you want it to live up to the expectations but then again, to each his own. The 2-liter engine was introduced on the Japanese market last year but that was the only exception to the rule up until today. The new model also uses a BMW engine. To be more precise it’s the same 2-liter 4-cylinder B48 unit you’ll find on cars like the BMW 330i.

It delivers 258 PS (255 PS) and up to 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels alone, via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. That’s still the only choice right now for rowing through gears. The performance is decent too. The smaller engine shaves some 100 kilos (220 lbs) from the total weight of the car and the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint takes 5.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph) according to Toyota.

The Japanese manufacturer claims it worked extra hard to make sure the model with the smaller engine has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, to make sure it doesn’t disappoint its fans. Pricing is yet to be announced and will vary depending on the market. This is shaping up to be quite a good choice for enthusiasts, and that’s bound to be confirmed once the pricing is announced. Sales will kick off in March but you can place your order now.