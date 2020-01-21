SPIED: Rolls-Royce Ghost spotted looking sportier than ever before

We know the next-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost is coming soon, slated for a Summer reveal, so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that more and more spy photos are surfacing. That said, we’re always happy to look at more and see if we can notice any new details. The new photos that have just hit the internet-machine show off a next-gen Ghost doing some camouflaged testing on the Nurburgring, looking sportier than ever before. (We don’t own the spy photos but see them here)

Now, I want to point out, before the people in Goodwood shoot me at down for calling a Rolls-Royce sporty looking, it is at the ‘Ring, the most famous place in the world for testing sporty cars. While a Rolls will never see the smooth tarmac of any racing circuit, we’ve actually seen quite a few Rolls’ tested at the ‘Ring and we’re not quite sure why. Either way, this new Rolls-Royce Ghost is looking better than ever before in these photos.

It’s lower, longer and sleeker looking than the car it replaces. Its body lines seem crisper and tighter, giving it a sharper, more exciting look and feel. It also sports slimmer headlights and a much smaller Pantheon Grille than its larger Phantom sibling. And is it just me or is it riding really low on its suspension?

We can’t wait to see what becomes of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost, as it’s often the luxury Roller than you actually want to drive. It’s not the Phantom, in which you’d rather ride in the back. Instead, you want to be the chauffeur for your friends and family, as it’s actually quite lovely to drive. We think this new Ghost will be better than ever, thanks to its new chassis (shared with the Phantom), engine (likely a de-tuned Phantom V12) and interior luxury/technology. We should be seeing the new Ghost this coming Summer so stay tuned.