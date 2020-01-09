BMW-Daimler ride-hailing service FreeNow reportedly buys 60 Teslas

As you probably might’ve heard, BMW and Daimler went into business together last year. The two German arch-rivals joined forces to try and find way to offer customers mobility services without the cost of ownership. To this end, they created five joint-venture businesses covering different aspects related to mobility, from charging EVs to parking and ride-sharing. The biggest of them all is, by far, FreeNow, a rival for the likes of Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing apps.

This side business raked in some 2.4 billion euros last year and it is bound to double in size in 2020 if we’re to believe the estimates used by BMW and Daimler. This won’t be an easy task but it looks like the company is willing to do just about anything to get things done. One move they made just as 2020 kicked off is order 60 Tesla Model 3 sedans. The news comes from German magazine Handlesblatt.

According to the aforementioned publication: “The mobility provider Free Now, a subsidiary of BMW and Daimler, wants to continue its expansion into other cities in Germany. So the electric car fleet is to be expanded, initially with 60 Tesla vehicles in Hamburg, said Free Now in the Hanseatic city.” This seems like a peculiar move, especially since BMW and Daimler both have electric cars on offer today.

FreeNow just like Uber and Lyft are using independent contractors. It’s highly unusual for such a company to purchase cars on their own. However, exceptions have been made over time. Furthermore, the FreeNow business is a bit atypical because it also offers its customers chauffeurs for hire with premium cars and other mobility choices. Whatever the case, there was likely a good reason behind this choice for the people of Hamburg. There’s no other report confirming the news so far and there’s been no comment from BMW or Daimler officials so you might want to take this report with a grain of salt.