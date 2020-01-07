The new MINI Sidewalk Convertible arrives in March 2020

The MINI Sidewalk Convertible was unveiled today, just a few months ahead of its March 2020 market launch. The special edition model offers an open four-seater experience with exclusive design and equipment. There are three engine versions for the edition model of the open-top MINI.

As with most MINI special edition models, the Sidewalk Convertible offers exclusive colors. Thanks to the Deep Laguna metallic body paint finish presented for the first time with the edition model, this new model is instantly recognizable. The sporty character of the open four-seater is further emphasized by the model-specific bonnet stripes with contrasting color edges.

Specific colors and exterior bits

Customers can choose between the Midnight Black metallic, White Silver metallic, Enigmatic Black metallic, Moonwalk Grey metallic and Thunder Grey metallic, aside from the Deep Laguna. The exterior mirror caps are always painted in body color.

MINI has also engineered a special textile soft top for the Sidewalk Convertible featuring an artistically woven-in arrow graphic in the particularly high-quality finish typical of MINI Yours. The 17 inch light-alloy Scissor Spoke 2-tone wheels of the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk are also a model-specific design feature.

A further contribution to the model’s uniqueness is made by the side indicator bezels, known as side scuttles, which bear the “Sidewalk” model designation.

Interior Customization

The Sidewalk Convertible comes with brushed aluminum door sills bearing the “Sidewalk” lettering. There is also an exclusive MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk variant. Their anthracite-colored leather surfaces are combined with contrasting seams in Petrol and Energetic Yellow. In addition, braided piping in Petrol and the “Sidewalk” logo add touches of individual style. The doormats have matching dark Petrol surrounds and Energetic Yellow seams.

The interior surfaces of the new Convertible Sidewalk also have a model-specific design. The backlit decorative trim on the passenger side in Piano Black is combined with accents in petrol and silver. In addition, the elliptical door trim is in Petrol. The sports leather steering wheel with its discreet “Sidewalk” logo at the bottom and contrasting seams is a further highlight in edition model’s interior.

Three Engine Variants

The drive range for the new Convertible Sidewalk is made up of three petrol engines. The new MINI One Convertible Sidewalk generates an output of 102 hp from the 1.5 liter 3-cylinder engine. The new MINI Cooper Convertible Sidewalk is also powered by a 1.5 liter 3-cylinder engine which produces 136 hp of power. The 192 hp 4-cylinder engine of the new MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk is the most powerful offering.

All engines are combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch is optionally available for the new MINI Cooper Convertible Sidewalk and the new MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk.

Alternatively, the new MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk can also be equipped with a 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch.

Pricing and market availability will be announced in the near future.