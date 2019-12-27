2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid priced slightly below $50,000

The first-ever BMW X3 plug-in hybrid goes on sale in 2020. Today, we learned that the 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e will be priced at $49,545 MSRP, including destination & handling. That base price positions the X3 xDrive30e at $4,600 more than the regular X3 xDrive30i ($44,945), but below the X3 M40i ($56,895).

The 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e arrives in a competitive segment where it will go head-to-head with the Volvo XC60 T8 ($54,945) and the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e ($51,645). The XC60 T8 makes 400 hp and the GLC 350e is rated at 315 hp.

The BMW X3 xDrive30e is available with an electronically-controlled xDrive chassis featuring the latest BMW plug-in hybrid technology and making use of a high-voltage, lithium-ion battery.

The hybrid configuration has a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine rated at 135 kW / 184 PS (181 hp), which is also equipped with TwinPower Turbo technology. Power is sourced through an 8-speed automatic Steptronic transmission, which works in conjunction with an electric motor developing 80 kW / 109 PS (107 hp). The combined output of the hybrid X3 reaches a maximum 215 kW / 292 PS (288 hp).

Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes just 6.1 seconds, given the extra weight of the battery and the overall vehicle mass. As well, the plug-in hybrid version of the X3 is capable of achieving a top speed of 210 km / h (130 mph). What’s interesting is that the xDrive is functioning permanently, so the AWD cruise is possible even in electric-only mode.

The new x3 xDrive30e is a particularly eco-friendly SAV, with its electrified powertrain enabling a low CO2 footprint of just 64 – 49 grams per km (calculated as per WLTP cycle) or 54 – 49 grams per km (as per NEDC). The fuel consumption is also reduced dramatically to 2.8 – 2.2 liters/100 km (WLTP), which translates into 2.4 – 2.1 liters/100 km (NEDC). The overall electric consumption tops 29.9 – 26.5 kWh/100 km in WLTP paradigm, or 17.2 – 16.4 kWh/100 km transposed into NEDC values.

The all-electric range is estimated around 46 – 41 kilometers (WLTP) / 55 – 51 kilometers (NEDC). Official fuel economy figures from the EPA aren’t out yet, but we expect to see an all-electric range of roughly 20 miles.