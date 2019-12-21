Video: Hoovie’s $4,500 BMW 760i breaks down on first road trip

As many of us expected, Hoovie’s latest purchase finally broke down. If you recall, he bought a BMW 760i for $4,500. The catch here is that it was an auction car and its history wasn’t very well known. As it is often the case, a big V12 might need some work and repairs on such cars aren’t cheap. Initially, Hoovie though he got a good deal once he paid just $3,000 to get the car’s initial issues fixed.

Those included some leaks, some misfires and generally easy to remedy problems. Thinking his good days are just ahead of him, he set off for a 1,000 mile road trip with his new BMW 760i. Unfortunately, as he details in his most recent video, the BMW went into limp home mode some 400 miles away from home. If you’re a BMW owner or ever had one, you probably know what that means.

Limp home mode is a failsafe introduced by BMW among other car makers, on their newer cars. It is necessary on more complicated designs with numerous electronics on board. That’s because with faulty electronics you can’t really predict what could go wrong or what exactly is faulty so the car’s ECU just limits the power output of the engine so that you don’t go too fast and end up hurting yourself or others.

This is also used to protect the car itself. If something’s off in a car like the BMW 760i, for example, pushing it hard could lead to further damage to the car’s internals and you don’t want that. Hoovie took the car to a service center and found out there could be an issue with a module or with a cable that seems to be out of place. For now, more investigation is needed to see what exactly went wrong and I can’t wait to see how much it costs him.