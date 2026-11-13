The new recall covers 2012-2018 BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, X1, X3, X4 and Z4 models, and BMW is still developing the repair.

Article Summary BMW knows of about 10 US incidents, all in cars already repaired under the 2024 recall, and no crashes or injuries.

BMW’s testing found the water pump connectors themselves turning brittle and cracking, which the 2024 splash shield didn’t fix.

Owner letters and NHTSA’s VIN and license plate lookup for recall 26V-733 both start Dec. 25, 2026.

Owners of 720,796 BMWs are being told to park outside, away from buildings and other vehicles, because a water pump connector BMW already recalled in 2024 can still short circuit and start a fire while the car is parked and switched off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the new recall on Friday, and BMW doesn’t have a repair for it yet.

These are the same cars that went through the first water pump recall, mostly four-cylinder 3 Series, 5 Series, X1, X3 and X4 models built between 2012 and 2018. BMW knows of about 10 incidents in the US that are or may be linked to the defect, and all of them happened in cars that had already received the 2024 fix. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Which BMW Models Are Part Of The New Recall?

NHTSA’s consumer alert lists recall 26V-733 for these models:

2012-2016 BMW 3 Series

2014-2016 BMW 3 Series Sports Wagon

2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo

2014-2016 BMW 2 Series coupe

2015-2016 BMW 2 Series convertible

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series coupe and convertible

2015-2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

2012-2016 BMW 5 Series

2012-2015 BMW X1

2013-2017 BMW X3

2015-2018 BMW X4

2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e

2012-2016 BMW Z4

NHTSA names whole model lines this time, but the 2024 recall was more specific: the 228i, 328i and 428i and their xDrive versions, the 528i, the X1, X3 and X4 28i models, the Z4 sDrive28i and the X5 xDrive40e plug-in hybrid. All of them use BMW’s N20 or N26 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. If your car wears one of those badges, assume it’s affected until the VIN lookup says otherwise.

Why Didn’t The 2024 Water Pump Fix Work?

The first recall, 24V-608, blamed blow-by liquid from the crankcase ventilation system, which could collect on the intake air hose and drip onto the electric water pump’s plug connector. Dealers inspected the pump and connector, replaced them if they were damaged, and fitted a splash shield over the connector to keep future drips off.

BMW’s new filing points to the connector itself. The material can degrade and let moisture into the pump, and BMW’s testing found embrittlement and cracks in the connectors. A splash shield can’t do much about plastic that’s cracking underneath it. After its review found more overheating cases in cars that had already been repaired, BMW decided on Oct. 28 to recall them again.

What Should BMW Owners Do Until A Fix Arrives?

Park outside, away from your house, your garage and other cars. That applies even if your car already had the 2024 repair, because NHTSA says previously repaired vehicles will need the new remedy too. BMW will start mailing owner letters on Dec. 25, 2026, and VINs and license plates become searchable on NHTSA.gov/Recalls the same day. Until then, BMW’s recall hotline is 800-525-7417, and NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline is 888-327-4236. The repair will be free at BMW dealers once it exists, but BMW hasn’t said what it involves or when parts will be ready.