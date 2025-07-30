Enthusiasts know Mate Rimac is a BMW buff, having started his fascinating journey by converting an E30 for EV duties. Over the years, the Bugatti Rimac CEO has owned several models carrying the famous roundel. In fact, we’ve talked about a few of them. You may recall seeing his M5 E39 and M3 E30 Sport Evolution, but there are others with the BMW badge.

Top Gear was invited to check out the new Rimac Campus near Zagreb, where Bugatti Rimac will have a battery production line. Until it becomes operational, it serves as a temporary garage for Mate Rimac’s own cars. Among supercars like the Porsche Carrera GT, Ferrari SF90, and Aston Martin Valkyrie are several BMWs. One of his two M3 E46 CSLs sits next to an M3 E90, under the same roof as the E30. However, it’s not all about M3s.

The 37-year-old Croatian entrepreneur also owns a Z4 M Coupe (E86), his first purchase after deciding to build his own car collection. The M5 E39 wasn’t inside the storage facility when Top Gear shot the video, but a recent post on social media confirms he still owns the car. In the past, Mate Rimac was spotted driving an F90 M5 Competition and an M6 E64.

Speaking of V10s, the man in charge of Bugatti and Rimac is determined to shove the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter engine into a 3 Series E30 one day. Rather than shoehorning the mighty S85 into his pristine car, the restomod is likely to be performed on a different donor vehicle. That makes sense, given the rarity and value of the EVO III.

Rimac’s BMW connection goes beyond the cars he has owned over the years. The company he founded in 2009 inked a deal with the BMW Group last year to jointly work on batteries. There hasn’t been any news since then, but expect future BMW EVs to benefit from Rimac’s expertise in battery tech.

