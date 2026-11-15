BMW isn't ruling out a return to physical controls, despite currently doubling down on screens with its newest models featuring iDrive X.

Article Summary BMW insists its new dashboard layout strikes the right balance between screens and buttons.

Dedicated climate controls could return if enough customers ask for them.

The German luxury brand hasn't completely abandoned physical controls, retaining several essential buttons and stalks.

BMW has made a pretty radical change to its interior design philosophy with the Neue Klasse models, stripping away many conventional buttons. In their place are touch-sensitive surfaces and touchscreen controls, replacing the switches and knobs of previous-generation models.

However, Munich isn’t necessarily married to this minimalist approach forever. If enough customers ask for physical buttons to return, BMW is willing to listen. That’s according to Claudia Maier, manager of digital technology for Neue Klasse models, who discussed the subject with Australian publication Carsales during the international launch of the new 3 Series and i3.

New arrivals like the i3, iX3, iX4, X5/iX5, X5/iX5, and the 7 Series/i7 illustrate just how much BMW has changed its approach to cabin design. The traditional instrument cluster is gone, replaced by a configurable projection stretching across the base of the windshield. Meanwhile, the central 17.9-inch touchscreen handles most infotainment functions, with considerably fewer physical switches than in previous-generation models. On the higher-end models, there’s now even a second touchscreen just for the front passenger.

Climate Controls Could Return… Eventually

BMW believes this combination of screens, touch controls, and voice commands is the right way forward. Nevertheless, Maier acknowledged that customer feedback could prompt the company to rethink certain decisions.

“We have our ‘right information at the right time and right way’ [concept, and] we are very confident on that,” she told Carsales. “But of course, I think you always have to take care of customer feedback. If there is a high demand on specific things, we always care about that.”

BMW hasn’t specified which physical controls could theoretically make a comeback, but Maier mentioned climate functions and proper steering wheel buttons as possibilities. That would be welcome news for customers who prefer operating frequently used functions without navigating touchscreen menus.

To be fair, the Neue Klasse hasn’t completely eliminated conventional controls. The new models retain indicator and windshield wiper stalks, physical volume controls, and dedicated shortcuts for demisting the windows. However, the overall number of buttons has dropped considerably.

Just so we’re clear, there is currently no confirmed plan to restore dedicated climate switches or bring back the more traditional steering wheel layout. BMW remains confident that owners will become familiar with the new iDrive setup, even if the rotary dial is gone, likely forever.

BMW Knows Touchscreens Aren’t For Everyone

Still, there’s a difference between getting accustomed to a new interface and actually preferring it. Physical buttons offer tactile feedback and allow drivers to adjust certain functions without taking their eyes off the road. That’s something even the most sophisticated touchscreen can’t entirely replicate.

BMW’s willingness to reconsider its approach is particularly interesting given how quickly the industry has embraced increasingly minimalist dashboards. Tesla helped popularize moving almost everything to a central display, and most other manufacturers have followed suit. Now, as some automakers reconsider that strategy, BMW appears willing to leave the door open.

The company has also met Euro NCAP’s latest requirements for essential physical controls, earning full marks for the relevant functions in the second-generation iX3. In other words, its minimalist approach isn’t currently running into a regulatory obstacle, but that doesn’t mean customer preferences won’t eventually force a change.

Apple CarPlay Ultra Is A Different Story

While BMW is willing to reconsider its physical controls, it is far less flexible about handing over dashboard real estate to Apple. The company has officially ruled out CarPlay Ultra, the next-generation version of Apple’s smartphone mirroring software.

Unlike conventional CarPlay, which primarily displays an iPhone-style interface on the central infotainment screen, CarPlay Ultra extends to the instrument cluster and other displays. It can also integrate with vehicle functions such as climate controls, creating a more comprehensive digital experience.

BMW isn’t going down that road. Maier explained that the company’s decision comes down to data privacy and its preference to keep vehicle information within its own ecosystem.

“It’s part of philosophy. We want to keep the data [in-house], because we want to have it very secure,” she explained.

BMW isn’t abandoning smartphone integration altogether, though. Conventional Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will remain available wirelessly through the central display. Maier also said there have been no discussions about removing standard CarPlay from future models, emphasizing that customers shouldn’t be forced to use BMW’s own software.

BMW’s Interior Design Philosophy Isn’t Changing Overnight

It’s an interesting distinction. BMW wants to retain control over the vehicle’s digital architecture, but it also recognizes that buyers expect smartphone connectivity. And while the company currently believes its button-light Neue Klasse interiors are the right solution, it isn’t ruling out a return to more traditional controls.

That’s encouraging. After all, there’s nothing wrong with embracing new technology, but progress shouldn’t automatically mean getting rid of perfectly good buttons. However, if BMW decides to bring back more physical buttons, don’t expect the change to happen overnight. Retrofitting additional switches into an existing interior would require substantial dashboard reengineering, making a mid-cycle facelift an unlikely opportunity for such a rethink.

A more realistic scenario would be to introduce the changes with the next generation of models, when BMW is already developing an entirely new cabin. In other words, it’s unrealistic to expect dedicated climate controls to return this decade, especially since the company hasn’t even completed the Neue Klasse rollout yet.

Source: Carsales