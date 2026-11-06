The 2027 X5 40 starts at $71,250. We gave it and the plug-in hybrid X5 50e xDrive the same options, and one build topped $100,000.

Article Summary The rear-wheel-drive X5 40 starts $2,300 below its all-wheel-drive counterpart and gives up just a tenth of a second to 60 mph.

Frozen paint, Merino leather, and options like automatic doors bring our X5 40 build to $93,900.

With the same options, the 483-hp X5 50e xDrive reaches $101,350 and offers up to 44 miles of electric driving, according to BMW.

It seems like just yesterday we sat down to the U.S. X5 configurator and built out the most expensive xDrive model possible. It came to very nearly six figures, but we also acknowledged the fact that even more expensive versions were on the way. But we actually ended up with a slightly less-expensive model, too. In the last week, BMW added both the rear-wheel drive X5 40 and hybrid, all-wheel drive X5 50 xDrive. As usual, we took to the configurator to see how much imaginary cash we could burn on BMW’s newest SUV.

Price Conscious: X5 40 Build

The new, rear-wheel drive X5 40 has a slightly more approachable base price than it’s four-wheel drive counterpart. It starts at $71,250 (incl. destination) in the U.S., undercutting xDrive models by $2,300. You still get the same B58 inline-six and BMW claims it’s only a tenth of a second slower from zero to 60 mph. It completes the deed in 5.2 seconds. Of course, just because it starts on the lower end of the pricing scale doesn’t mean it has to stay that way. Adding M Sport Professional digs costs $4,550 and a quick dash of Frozen Space Silver Metallic paint costs us $3,600. Normal metallic remains $650, but we’re on a mission here. 23-inch wheels cost another $1,000.

Veganza’s no cost and leather starts at $2,600, but we’re going big with the Vintage Coffee BMW Individual Interior Design with Merino Leather, adding another $3,100 and a requisite $1,800 Luxury Front Seating Package that we would probably have ordered anyway. It gets you ventilated and massaging seats that are also more adjustable than the standard thrones. It comes back off as we add the more expensive ($2,800) Climate Comfort Package, which includes all those features and adds heated rear seats and armrests and 4-zone climate control.

There’s still more, too. A $3,100 Luxury Package adds truly superfluous additions like Automatic Doors and the infamous Passenger Screen. We check both boxes for Driving Assistance Professional ($1,750) and Parking Assistance ($750). After checking the remaining a la carte options (Bowers & Wilkins, Trailer Hitch, window shades) we get to a nice, solid, $93,900. Nice: still a savings over the $95,400 xDrive model.

Going All Out: X5 50e xDrive

We naturally gave the PHEV X5 50e xDrive the same treatment. We went with Frozen Tanzanite Blue instead of the Silver, though. Base price is $78,980 (incl. destination), around $5,000 more expensive than the xDrive model. Loaded up with the same options as our rear-driven model, the truck comes to $101,350—so far, the first X5 to spill over six figures (before adding warranties, of course).

The X5 50e xDrive’s price gap is significant. But, we think there’s a lot to like. BMW claims zero-to-60 drops considerably, to 4.6 seconds. Credit the 483 combined horsepower courtesy of the B58 inline-six and electric motor, that’s nearly 100 up from the other X5 iterations. BMW claims up to 44 miles of electric-only driving range, which is especially nice when you consider it has access to Level 2 charging stations. Either way, it seems obvious that the 2027 BMW X5 has a lot to offer many different buyers. We invite you to slack off and spend your Friday configuring your favorite version of BMW’s new X5 on the U.S. online configurator here.