A new demonstration shows how BMW's upcoming urban driver assistance system handles traffic, pedestrians, and lane changes, but drivers won't enjoy the same hands-free freedom available on highways.

Article Summary Unlike the hands-free Motorway Assistant, the city system requires drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.

BMW Symbiotic Drive can steer, brake, and accelerate in urban traffic, including when dealing with pedestrians and merging vehicles.

Drivers must sometimes confirm the car's actions, such as gently pressing the accelerator after pedestrians have crossed.

The ultimate self-driving machine? We’re not quite there yet. BMW has released a new video showcasing its upcoming urban driver-assistance technology, highlighting an important distinction from its hands-free motorway system: drivers must keep their hands on the steering wheel in the city.

Featuring the upcoming i3 M60, the video shows a development vehicle tackling a combination of highways and country roads before navigating Munich’s busy urban streets. It offers a closer look at how BMW’s upcoming system works in real-world traffic ahead of its planned 2027 rollout in Germany.

One of the most interesting moments comes when the vehicle leaves the highway and enters the city. While BMW’s existing Motorway Assistant allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel under certain conditions, the system requires them to put their hands back on once they reach urban roads. That’s a legal requirement in Germany.

The Car Can Handle Traffic, But Drivers Still Need To Confirm Some Actions

The demonstration also shows how BMW Symbiotic Drive works in more complex urban situations. With navigation guidance active, the system can steer, brake, and accelerate in typical city scenarios while accounting for surrounding traffic.

At one point, the vehicle detects another car signaling to merge and slows down to let it in. It also recognizes pedestrians crossing the street and waits for them to clear the road.

However, the driver then needs to gently press the accelerator to get moving again. The new i3 electric sedan is technically capable of handling the situation independently, but BMW wants confirmation from the person behind the wheel for safety reasons.

Germany Gets It First In 2027

BMW plans to introduce the expanded urban assistance functions in Germany next year, with other countries following gradually. The technology will be available in the new iX3 and iX4, as well as all variants of the 3 Series/i3, 7 Series/i7 and X5/iX5, provided the necessary local approvals are in place.

The required hardware is already fitted as standard, allowing owners to activate the additional functions through over-the-air software updates.

As BMW previously explained, this remains SAE Level 2 technology rather than true autonomous driving. The driver must stay attentive, monitor the surroundings, and be ready to intervene whenever necessary. In other words, BMW is making city driving less demanding, but it isn’t letting drivers take their hands off the wheel just yet.

What About Tesla?

There’s an interesting contrast with Tesla, whose Assisted Driving technology has already received regulatory approval in several European countries. Following the Netherlands’ approval in April 2026, the system has gradually gained acceptance in other markets, including most recently in Finland.

Unlike BMW’s upcoming urban assistance, Tesla’s system does not require drivers to keep their hands physically on the steering wheel, even when navigating city streets. Instead, cameras monitor driver attentiveness, ensuring they keep their eyes on the road and remain ready to take control immediately if necessary. It’s still a Level 2 driver assistance system, not autonomous driving, but it shows that some regulators are beginning to allow a different approach to hands-off urban driving.