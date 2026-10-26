The first electric 3 Series wagon arrives next year, but BMW still has a few kinks to iron out before the NA1 makes its debut.

Article Summary The BMW i3 Touring has been caught on video undergoing high-speed testing at the Nürburgring

The prototype looks virtually ready to drop the camouflage, but the disguise isn't coming off until 2027.

BMW is putting a prototype equipped with the M Sport Package through its paces, with M Performance and full-fat M versions likely planned.

First came the original BMW i3 hatchback, followed years later by an electric 3 Series sedan with a long wheelbase, developed specifically for China. Then, earlier this year, Munich unveiled the all-new i3 as part of its Neue Klasse lineup, bringing the familiar nameplate back in a fresh formula.

In 2027, the electric 3 Series will gain a Touring body style, marking the first time BMW has offered a fully electric 3 Series wagon. A new spy video shows the long-roof EV undergoing high-speed testing at the Nürburgring as engineers put the NA1 through its paces ahead of its market launch.

The prototype in the latest spy video appears to wear the M Sport Package, giving the electric wagon a sportier look without entering M territory. That could change with an i3 M60, especially considering that BMW has already unveiled the sedan. With a full-fat M3 sedan arriving next year, it’s reasonable to assume an electric M3 Touring will follow later this decade, potentially under the ZA1 codename.

The Electric 3 Series Wagon Is Taking Shape

Meanwhile, BMW is putting the standard NA1 through its paces at the Nürburgring, where high-speed testing should help engineers fine-tune the chassis, suspension, steering, and overall stability before production begins in Munich. Predictably, the front end appears unchanged, retaining the distinctive Neue Klasse lighting signature and redesigned kidney grille.

The i3 Touring will differ from the sedan behind the B-pillars, with a longer roof and redesigned tailgate that create the extra room that makes a Touring a Touring. The slim rear lights also appear to carry over from the sedan, though the camouflage still hides some finer details.

It’s a handsome-looking prototype, and ideally, it won’t be the only 3 Series variant BMW is working on. Although the company hasn’t officially confirmed it, a combustion-powered 3 Series Touring (G51) seems likely. Better yet, reports suggest there could even be another inline-six M3 Touring, potentially carrying the G88 codename. Even if it happens, don’t expect to see it before 2029, though, since the G84 M3 sedan isn’t due until 2028. By then, BMW will likely have expanded the i3 Touring lineup with M Performance and full-fat M derivatives.

BMW’s Lineup Is Growing

For now, the priority is getting the i3 Touring ready for its debut, with production reportedly set to kick off next summer. If that timeline holds, the world premiere will likely take place in spring 2027. The all-electric 3 Series wagon is one of around 40 new or updated models BMW plans to launch by the end of next year as part of its Neue Klasse push.

The i3 Touring is part of BMW’s most ambitious product offensive yet, which will also include a compact electric car for Europe in 2028, potentially an i1 hatchback with rear-wheel drive. The lineup could expand further with an i4 Convertible, spotted testing earlier this year, and a large SUV BMW is considering positioning above the X7.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube