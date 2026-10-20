One of only four 1 Series M Coupes ever built in an Individual color, the Atacama Yellow car is a veritable unicorn among these already-rare M cars.

Article Summary The Atacama Yellow 1M was spotted out in traffic, giving enthusiasts a rare glimpse of this one-off BMW in the wild rather than tucked away in a private collection.

Production of the 1M ended in June 2012, with 6,309 examples, but only four got the Individual treatment.

One of the rarest yellow shades, Atacama Yellow debuted in 2011 on the Z4 sDrive28i.

BMW built just 6,309 1 Series M Coupe examples, but one stands out even among this exclusive club. Finished in Atacama Yellow, this one-off swaps the model’s familiar Valencia Orange, Alpine White, and Black Sapphire for a color that makes the compact M car even harder to miss.

We first noticed the car in 2023, and these fresh photos offer another chance to appreciate one of the rarest factory-built versions of the 1M. BMW Individual painted just four cars in special colors toward the end of production, and this yellow coupe is the only one of its kind.

Atacama Yellow is a familiar name to BMW enthusiasts, as the shade was previously available on the E89-generation Z4. However, on the muscular body of the 1M, the paint takes on a different character. The wide fenders, short overhangs, aggressive front bumper, and compact proportions make the coupe look ready for a track day even when it’s standing still.

The dark wheels and signature orange accents inside provide a fitting contrast to the yellow exterior. More importantly, this isn’t simply a regular 1M that someone repainted years after it left the factory; it’s the real deal.

One Of The Last 1Ms Built, Also Among The Most Special

According to former BMW M boss Kay Segler, the company built four 1M Coupes in special Individual colors near the end of production. Two wore Monte Carlo Blue, one was painted Java Green, and the fourth received Atacama Yellow. That makes this car the only example finished in that shade.

The 1M, officially known as the 1 Series M Coupe, was special right from the beginning, even in one of its standard colors. It arrived in 2011 and became a huge commercial success. BMW initially planned to build only 2,700 units, but demand proved much stronger than expected. By the time production ended in June 2012, the company had assembled more than double.

The engine delivered 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. Those figures might not sound extraordinary by today’s standards. Still, the 1M’s relatively low weight, short wheelbase, and old-school powertrain helped make it one of BMW M’s most memorable modern-era creations. It also had an ace up its sleeve: an overboost function that temporarily increased torque to 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).

The 1M Paved The Way For The M2

Its significance goes beyond the numbers, too. The 1M helped establish the formula BMW would later develop into the M2: a compact platform with a powerful engine, a wide track, and hardware borrowed from larger M models. That recipe keeps evolving, and in 2026, you can even buy the baby M car with optional all-wheel drive, if you’re willing to give up the manual gearbox.

In a world where performance cars increasingly rely on complicated powertrains and ever-higher outputs, the 1M remains a reminder that a compact coupe, a manual gearbox, and an unusual paint color can make for a genuinely special BMW. In an increasingly regulated automotive space, it’s safe to say cars like the 1M will never exist again.

Photos: amirulsbs / Instagram