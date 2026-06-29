Article Summary An E87 116i now runs a twin-turbo N54B30 from a 335i, paired with the N54's own six-speed manual gearbox.

The chassis carries a full E92 M3 rear subframe, control arms, and brakes, the same parts-bin approach BMW used to build the factory 1M.

Since the 1M only ever existed as a coupe, the rear widebody is hand-fabricated from fused bumpers and stretched sideskirts.

BMW sold the 1M for one model year, as a two-door, and then walked away from it. No hatchback variant, no four-door, no version you could actually use to pick up two kids from school. One owner looked at that gap and decided the fix wasn’t to wait for BMW to revisit the idea. It was to build it himself, starting from one of the least promising donor cars imaginable: a base E87 116i, five-door, four-cylinder, the kind of car nobody points at twice in a parking lot.

Starting From The Wrong End Of The Lineup

The 116i is BMW’s entry point into the 1 Series, not its enthusiast halo. It’s the car you buy when you want the badge and don’t care much about what’s under the hood. That’s precisely why it works as a starting point here: there’s nothing original left to preserve, no factory character to compromise. Every part of this build is additive, and the contrast between what the E87 116i was and what it became is the whole point.

An N54 Swap With The Transmission To Match

The factory engine is gone, replaced by the N54B30, BMW’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter six. In 335i guise, BMW rated that engine at 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft from the factory, and tuned N54s have a well-earned reputation for giving up far more than that without much fuss. The owner didn’t publish a number for this specific combination, but pairing the engine with the N54’s own six-speed manual, rather than forcing it behind whatever gearbox happened to bolt up easiest, says something about the priorities here. This wasn’t built to be quick on a spec sheet. It was built to be driven with a clutch pedal.

Borrowing BMW’s Own Playbook For The Chassis

Here’s the part that makes this build feel less like a mashup and more like a tribute done properly: the factory 1M itself leaned on M3 hardware to handle its power, pulling rear-axle components from the E90 M3 because BMW didn’t want to engineer a bespoke rear end for a low-volume special. This build does the same thing, one generation later. The E92 M3 supplies the rear subframe, the control arms at both ends, and the brakes. It’s not a shortcut so much as it is following the exact precedent BMW set when it built the original.

The front end came straight from BMW’s parts counter: 1M fenders, the 1M front bumper, 1M headlights. That’s the easy half of the conversion, since the 1M and the 1 Series hatchback share enough underlying structure up front to make the swap a known quantity among E8x builders. The 1M was only ever sold as a coupe, though, which meant none of that parts-bin approach was available for the back half of the car.

Fabricating The Half BMW Never Built

The rear widebody is where this build stops being a parts swap and becomes actual coachwork. With no factory five-door 1M bumper or sideskirts to order, the rear bumper was built by fusing two 1M units into one wider piece, and the rear sideskirts came from stretching four 1M skirts into two that actually fit an E87’s longer wheelbase. The battery, which normally sits in the way, got relocated out of the trunk so a shortened OEM 1M exhaust could sit flush rather than dog-legging around it.

Underneath, it sits on custom forged Style 359M wheels, 19×9.5 ET22 up front and 19×10.5 ET22 in the rear, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires sized 255/35/19 front and 275/35/19 rear. That spread, nearly an inch wider in the rear wheel alone, is what actually lets the widebody do its job instead of just looking aggressive over stock-width rubber.

Driving It

What’s left after all that is a car with hatchback proportions and a stance that has no business on a five-door, paired with M3 underpinnings and an N54 that doesn’t care how much weight it’s hauling. According to the owner Zayed, the car doesn’t drive like a 116i with extra parts bolted on. It drives like what it’s pretending to be: a 1M that happens to have a back seat and a way to fold the rear seats down. The wide-track look, combined with that hatchback silhouette, lands somewhere unexpected, closer to a five-door spiritual successor to the Z3 M Coupe, the so-called Clown Shoe, than to anything BMW actually sold with a 1 Series badge.

[Photos & Info: @zayedahabri]