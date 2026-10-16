BMW's next-generation batteries with cylindrical cells promise far greater range and much quicker charging as production kicks off in China.

Article Summary BMW starts production of Gen6 high-voltage batteries in Shenyang, China, to power future Neue Klasse EVs built for the local market with a longer wheelbase.

The new cylindrical cells deliver more than 20% higher energy density and 30% faster charging than the previous generation.

Shenyang is the third Gen6 battery assembly site after Debrecen (Hungary) and Irlbach-Straßkirchen (Germany), with plants in the United States and Mexico set to follow.

An i3 covering 754 miles (1,213 kilometers) on a single charge isn’t the only BMW news from China this week. The other announcement is directly related, as it involves the battery pack for the long-wheelbase electric sedan. Indeed, the Shenyang facility has begun assembling Gen6 battery packs that will power locally made EVs.

As we’ve seen in the global i3, iX3, and recently unveiled iX4, cylindrical cells offer more than 20% higher energy density, with charging speed and driving range up to 30% better. Those gains could make the next wave of BMW electric vehicles more appealing to buyers who still worry about range and charging times. Gen6 batteries aren’t exclusive to dedicated EVs, either, as the CLAR-based iX5 uses the same next-generation technology.

BMW has also adopted a cell-to-pack design, integrating cylindrical cells directly into the battery housing rather than grouping them into separate modules first. Removing that intermediate step makes better use of available space and lets BMW integrate the battery more flexibly into different vehicle architectures.

BMW Is Expanding Gen6 Battery Production

Shenyang follows Debrecen in Hungary and Irlbach-Straßkirchen in Germany, the first two locations in BMW’s new Gen6 battery production network. Two more assembly sites, in Woodruff, South Carolina, and San Luis Potosí, Mexico, are expected to begin series production in the coming months.

BMW is pursuing a local-for-local approach, building batteries close to the vehicle plants they supply. This strategy reduces the need to transport bulky battery packs over long distances while helping the company maintain a more resilient manufacturing network. The Shenyang facility will support China’s Neue Klasse lineup.

BMW is preparing to introduce its new electric architecture to its biggest single market, where local production and competitive pricing are particularly important. It needs the next wave of stretched EVs to succeed, as sales in China have been on a slippery slope for the past few years.

BMW Is Struggling In China

BMW and MINI peaked in 2021, when their combined sales reached 847,900 cars, but that figure fell to just 626,000 units in 2025. This year, things look even worse, with sales through September down by a whopping 21.8%. The company has reasons to be more optimistic about the fourth quarter of 2026, as the iX3 is now on sale locally, albeit the i3 sedan won’t arrive for another few months.

A China-specific X5/iX5 with a longer wheelbase has already been revealed and could move the needle in a market where rivals Mercedes and Audi are also struggling. The rapid rise of local brands has taken its toll on legacy automakers, as domestic car companies launch significantly cheaper yet tech-laden models. Quality is no longer a laughing stock, and designs have largely moved on from the dark years of blatant knockoffs.

All of which means BMW and its rivals need to step up and price their vehicles aggressively to stay competitive in China.