Article Summary China’s first M Festival took place at the same Shanghai circuit in August 2017 and ran for three days. The 2026 event was a single Sunday.

Most of the owners’ cars on the paddock boulevard were G87 M2s and G81 M3 Tourings. The M3 Touring went on sale in China at last year’s festival for 943,900 yuan.

The M Concept Neue Klasse has four electric motors and an 800-volt battery of more than 100 kWh. BMW hasn’t released power figures.

BMW China moved its annual M Festival to the Shanghai International Circuit for 2026, where BMW M CEO Frank van Meel and design chief Oliver Heilmer gave the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse its Chinese debut.

Eight thousand people applied for this year’s BMW M Festival in China, and 2,000 of them got through the gates of the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday, October 11. That’s about half of the crowd that showed up in Chengdu last year, when nearly 5,000 people attended, but interest didn’t drop: the applications alone matched Chengdu’s attendance, and the cap came from how many people the event could take.

The China festival runs every year, and it’s arguably the biggest M Festival BMW puts on anywhere in the world. I joined the BMW M and BMW Design teams in Shanghai for the weekend, which also brought the Chinese debut of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse, presented by van Meel and Heilmer. We also got a look at something new from BMW that we can’t talk about for a while.

The Paddock Boulevard Belonged To M3 Tourings And G87 M2s

Sunday opened on the paddock lane, which BMW China turned into a boulevard lined with owners’ cars it had picked for display. Plenty of M2s and M3s had been modified to an extreme, and some wore liveries you won’t find on any other car.

Two models made up most of the lineup: the G87 M2 and the G81 M3 Touring. The wagon is the more interesting of the two. The M3 Touring made its Chinese debut at last year’s festival in Chengdu, where it went on sale at 943,900 yuan as BMW M’s first high-performance wagon in China. A year later, it was everywhere on the boulevard.

The same strip doubled as the festival’s main street. Visitors could race each other on sim rigs, shop for souvenirs, get their nails painted in M colors or a temporary tattoo, and take photos in rooms filled with racing cars.

Three BMW M drivers held autograph sessions along the boulevard. Augusto Farfus, a BMW M veteran, was there, along with Erik Johansson, the Swedish works driver who won the 2025 China GT Championship. The third was Neil Verhagen, who arrived about a week after clinching the 2026 IMSA GTD Pro title with Connor De Phillippi in Paul Miller Racing’s BMW M4 GT3 EVO at Petit Le Mans.

Autocross, Drifting, And Track Laps In Everything From M2 To M5

BMW spread the rest of the driving program across three more parking lots around the circuit, with autocross, drifting and two-car chase runs.

But when you’re at a Formula 1 track, you need track time, and that’s where the festival is hard to beat. Customers could sample the entire BMW M lineup on the 5.4-km (3.4-mile) circuit that has hosted the Chinese Grand Prix since 2004, from the M2 all the way up to the M5. Instructors handled hot laps for anyone who wanted to see what the cars can do with a professional at the wheel.

Learn How To Change Tires Like A Pro

Michelin had one of the more hands-on displays of the day. Its stand was set up as a pit stop where visitors could play pit crew and do a tire change themselves. That’s a fitting idea at a track where Formula 1 crews swap all four tires in about two seconds, and it quickly shows how much practice that takes.

What BMW Showed At The M Concept Neue Klasse’s China Debut

Later in the day, van Meel and Heilmer took the stage and revealed the M Concept Neue Klasse to an audience that had clearly come to see where M design goes next. Heilmer heads design for BMW’s Compact Class, Neue Klasse and BMW M, so the car comes out of his studio.

The concept made its world premiere at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June and its North American debut at Monterey Car Week in August. Shanghai was its first stop in China. BMW doesn’t call it an M3, but the concept points squarely at the electric M3 due in 2027.

Up front, the shark nose merges the headlights and kidney grille into a single lit unit, joined by what BMW calls M Yellow Lights, a new lighting signature for future M cars. Natural fiber composite takes the place of carbon fiber on the front splitter, the hood vent and the diffuser, and a ducktail spoiler adds downforce over the rear axle.

The hardware underneath is the bigger story. BMW M eDrive uses four electric motors, controlled by BMW M Dynamic Performance Control software running on the Heart of Joy central computer, with wheel-specific control over drive and braking. The 800-volt battery holds more than 100 kWh and uses M-optimized versions of BMW’s sixth-generation cylindrical cells. BMW still hasn’t released power figures.

China is where that car has to convince a lot of buyers. BMW M sales in the country made up 48,915 sales, or roughly 10% of total 2026 BMW sales.

Hundreds Of M Cars Closed Out The Day On Track

As always, the festival ended with the M Parade, where attendees follow BMW M’s own cars onto the circuit for a few laps. Hundreds of cars lined up this year, turning the Shanghai International Circuit into a single, very long M Corso.

If 8,000 people apply for 2,000 places again next year, BMW China will need either a bigger venue or a second day. Shanghai has hosted a three-day M Festival before, back in 2017, so the second option wouldn’t be new.