After finishing second last year, BMW is back at the Rebelle Rally for 2024 with an arguably superior performance crossover. The X2 M35i has made way for the new X3 M50, driven by the very same Rebecca Donaghe. It’s her second year with BMW and her eighth event entry. Last year’s navigator, Sedona Blinson, has been replaced by Syndiely Wade. It’s easy to see this isn’t a regular M Performance version of the new X3 “G45.” Painted in Dune Grey, the off-road-ready crossover has received custom skid plates for extra protection on rough terrain. Another notable is represented by the Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail tires to boost all-terrain capabilities beyond what the standard X3 is capable of.

As you can tell, the original wheels are also gone, in favor of an aftermarket Rotiform BLQ-C set. Since deliveries of the normal 2025 X3 M50 haven’t even started yet, the rally-ready M50 is actually a pre-production model. It’s significantly more practical than a standard model by having a roof rail rack kit, storage boxes, and duffle bags. A nifty LED bar plus extra amber rear lights were also added, mirroring what last year’s X2 M35i had.

The powertrain remains unchanged, so there’s a stock “B58” engine underneath the hood. The inline-six, 3.0-liter turbocharged mill makes 393 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque in the X3 M50. It’s a mild-hybrid engine that routes output to an xDrive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission that hosts the electric motor. A standard X3 M50 sprints 60 mph in 4.4 seconds but since this one-off has all-terrain tires, it can’t match that. However, the purpose-built Rebelle Rally version should be better at tackling more than 1,500 miles of desert terrain.

The event starts on October 11 and ends on the 18th, making it the longest off-road rally in America. In case you didn’t know, participants are not allowed to use GPS, so they must drive old-school by relying on compasses and paper maps. That’s always fun.

