Its fairings map the Mountain Course, lefts on the left, rights on the right, and very few are headed to the US.

Article Summary BMW Motorrad will build 115 M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT bikes to mark the race's 115th running, and only a very limited number will go to the US.

The bike is based on the M 1000 RR M Competition and costs $50,000 before destination, with preorders opening September 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET on bmwmotorcycles.com.

The changes are cosmetic and for collectors: British Racing Green matte paint with Mountain Course graphics, a carbon airbox cover, an Alcantara seat, a numbered top yoke, and a certificate of authenticity.

BMW Motorrad is building 115 examples of the M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT, one for each running of the Tourist Trophy through the 2026 race, and US customers can get in line starting tomorrow. The bike carries an MSRP of $50,000 before destination, and preorders go live on bmwmotorcycles.com on Tuesday, September 29, at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT). BMW hasn’t said how many units the US will get beyond calling the number “very limited,” so anyone serious should have the page open before the clock strikes.

The starting point is the M 1000 RR with the M Competition package, and BMW hasn’t announced any mechanical changes, so this is a collector’s edition built around paint, carbon, and paperwork rather than a new engine tune. At $50,000 before destination, it costs $14,605 more than a base M 1000 RR, which starts at $35,395.

British Racing Green And A Map Of The Mountain Course

The body is finished in British Racing Green matte, and the fairing graphics trace selected sections of the 37.7-mile Mountain Course. The clever part is the placement: the left side of the fairing carries left-hand corners from the course, and the right side carries right-hand corners, so the bike effectively reads the circuit from whichever side you’re standing on. The aluminum fuel tank is painted in Satin Chrome with its own graphics, and the matte M carbon airbox cover wears a Mountain Course outline and the TT logo. BMW adds a black swingarm, a black Alcantara seat, and TT lettering on the rear frame. Each bike gets its number milled into the top yoke, along with a certificate of authenticity.

Beyond the standard M 1000 RR M Competition equipment, the Limited Edition includes:

Milled numbering on the top yoke

Certificate of Authenticity

British Racing Green matte paint with TT graphics (left-hand turns on the left fairing, right-hand turns on the right)

Aluminum tank in Satin Chrome with graphics

Black Alcantara seat

Matte M carbon airbox cover with Mountain Course graphic and TT logo

M Race Cover Kit

Black swingarm

TT branding and lettering on the rear frame

Rear wheel stand with mounting equipment

M Motorcycle Mat (98 x 41 inches) with M and TT logos

The stand, cover kit, and floor mat tell you where BMW expects most of these bikes to spend their time. Some owners will ride them hard, but plenty of the 115 are going to sit in heated garages on that mat.

BMW’s Record On The Island

Unlike a lot of anniversary editions, this one has real results behind it. Georg Meier won the 1939 Senior TT on the supercharged BMW RS 255 Kompressor, and in 1976 Helmut Dähne and Hans-Otto Butenuth took the 1,000 cc Production class on an R 90 S.

The modern run started in 2014, when Michael Dunlop won in the 1,000 cc class on the S 1000 RR. Peter Hickman then became BMW’s most successful TT rider of the era, including a 2022 hat trick in the Superbike, Superstock, and Senior races. In 2023, Hickman set the outright Mountain Course lap record on an M 1000 RR in Superstock trim: 16 minutes, 36.115 seconds, an average of 136.358 mph. Davey Todd added a Superbike win on the M 1000 RR in 2025.

That lap record is the strongest argument for this bike existing. The fastest lap anyone has ever done around the island came on a Superstock M 1000 RR, a class that has to stay close to the road bike, and not on a fully built Superbike.

BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch called the model a bridge between the brand’s TT history and its M models, saying “Racing is part of BMW Motorrad’s DNA.”

Pricing And How To Order

The M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT costs $50,000 plus destination. Preorders open on the model’s page at bmwmotorcycles.com on Tuesday, September 29, at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. With 115 bikes worldwide and only a fraction headed to the US, we expect the allocation to be gone pretty fast.