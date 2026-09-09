Article Summary Atelier Edo Popken's Edo Roadster "Pebble Beach" Concept marks the ninth anniversary of BMW's 2017 Concept Z4 debut at Pebble Beach.

A carbon-fiber speedster tail installs or removes in under 100 seconds and stows in the trunk, leaving the Z4's factory soft-top fully functional underneath.

The speedster cover will be a paid option on future manual-transmission Edo Roadster builds, but won't be sold for standard-production Z4s.

Atelier Edo Popken unveiled the Edo Roadster “Pebble Beach” Concept in Munich this month, almost exactly nine years after BMW showed the Concept Z4 at the real Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2017. The original Concept Z4 had no windshield frame, no soft-top, and no rollover hoops, which made for a clean speedster silhouette but ruled out any real-world use — there was no path to a TÜV certification with that car as shown. Popken’s version keeps the look while keeping the car street-legal: the factory soft-top is still under there, still working.

The centerpiece is a carbon-fiber speedster tail that bolts over the rear deck and comes off again in under 100 seconds, stowing in a tailored spot in the trunk. “My objective was to design and engineer a component that is effortless to handle and store in the trunk, while conferring an elevated, highly sophisticated, and truly exclusive silhouette upon the entire vehicle,” Popken said.

A bicolor paint scheme separates the cover visually from the rest of the body, playing up the speedster fairings and stretching the rear of the car. The mounting hardware is production-grade: brackets CNC-machined from solid billets of flight-grade aluminum bolt to the roll bars, and the cover attaches with titanium screws.

Orange Paint, Asymmetric Cabin

The exterior finish is Orange Énergétique in a satin coat, chosen to play up the car’s proportions rather than shout about them. Inside, Atelier Edo Popken carried over the asymmetric cabin split from the original concept, with leather and Alcantara divided unevenly between driver and passenger sides so the layout reads as driver-focused rather than just decorative. The atelier pushed the idea further than BMW’s design study did, running tailored Alcantara accents back into the trunk area instead of stopping at the seats.

The donor car is the Leggera-spec Edo Roadster with a manual gearbox. Popken’s team leaned on targeted weight cuts to unsprung and rotating mass, mainly through forged alloy wheels and titanium hardware, aimed at sharpening turn-in and response without turning the car into something unpleasant to drive every day.

This is a one-of-one concept, and Atelier Edo Popken is treating it that way. The carbon speedster cover will be sold as an option on future Edo Roadster builds, but it will not be offered on standard-production BMW Z4s, which keeps the part tied to the low-volume coachbuilt program rather than turning into an aftermarket bolt-on. Every Edo Roadster is built as its own one-off, so buyers interested in the look are really buying into the broader build, not just a trunk-mounted panel.

The nine-year callback to the 2017 concept is the marketing hook, but the more interesting story is the engineering one: Popken built the shape BMW’s designers were free to fantasize about, then had to make it work on a car someone actually drives home.

[Source: Edo]