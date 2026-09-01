The current generation Lexus NX debuted in 2021 as something of a “new beginning” for Lexus. Dubbed the “Next Chapter,” Lexus’s newest products all revolve around four tenants: Design, Lexus Driving Signature, Electrification and Advanced Technology. The NX was the first vehicle to combine many new elements of Lexus vehicles that will become/are becoming standards for the brand, including electrification. If it all sounds a little “Neue Klasse” to you, you’re not alone. Regardless, the NX receives a substantial update for the 2027 model year. It directly competes with, ironically, a vehicle that has a Neue Klasse counterpart but is more or less completely unrelated: the gas-powered BMW X3.

Exterior Design

The BMW X3 and Lexus NX use different interpretations of the two-box SUV shape. BMW gives the X3 an upright kidney grille containing vertical and diagonal bars, overlapping L-shaped daytime running lights, and relatively flat body surfaces. Its rear design incorporates T-shaped lighting elements, a roof spoiler, and a rear window mounted flush with the surrounding bodywork. The Lexus retains its spindle-shaped front graphic, with a slight change. The updated model replaces the framed grille with a frameless design integrated into the bumper. New headlights feature slim upper daytime running lights and parallel-bar turn signals. At the rear, repeated L-shaped lighting elements connect to an illuminated Lexus emblem. It’s a decidedly showier than the X3.

The X3 is, however, still the larger vehicle. It measures 4,755 mm (187.2 inches) long, 1,920 mm (75.6 inches) wide, and 1,660 mm (65.4 inches) tall. The NX is 4,690 mm (184.6 inches) long, 1,865 mm (73.4 inches) wide, and 1,660 mm tall. It’s a maximum of 2.5 inches (65 mm) difference, which likely doesn’t translate to a significantly different driving experience. But it does impact overall usability.

Interior Design

Cargo capacity is one of the clearest differences between the two SUVs. BMW lists 31.5 cubic feet behind the X3’s second row and 67.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. Lexus has not released final cargo measurements for the 2027 NX, but the outgoing model provides approximately 22 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 46 cubic feet with them folded. The new NX is slightly longer, and its relocated auxiliary battery creates additional underfloor storage, so total capacity should increase modestly.

The X3 includes power-adjustable and heated sport seats upholstered in perforated Veganza. Buyers can add Extended Merino leather, an Alcantara/Veganza combination, or a woven dashboard material made from recycled polyester. The Lexus NX receives power-adjustable and heated front seats as standard. Available features include ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, a panoramic roof, and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system.

Performance

The BMW X3 and Lexus NX take very different approaches to performance. Every 2027 NX will use either a conventional hybrid or plug-in-hybrid powertrain. The lineup consists of the NX 350h and NX 450h+, with front- or all-wheel drive available on selected hybrid grades. Every plug-in hybrid receives all-wheel drive. Lexus has not yet published final U.S. horsepower or acceleration figures. However, European press releases claim the range-topping NX 450h+ achieves at least 307 DIN hp and a zero-to-60-mph sprint in around 6.1 seconds. The last NX 450h made around 304 hp combined, so it seems like a pretty safe estimate.

Both U.S. X3 models use 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and xDrive all-wheel drive. The X3 30 xDrive produces 255 hp and reaches 60 mph in six seconds. The six-cylinder X3 M50 delivers 393 hp and completes the run in 4.4 seconds. The European X3 20 xDrive produces 208 hp, while the plug-in-hybrid X3 30e xDrive develops 299 hp and reaches 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. Its WLTP electric range is 81 to 90 kilometers, less than the Lexus’s provisional WLTP figure of “more than 100 km.” We think the X3 is the clear driver’s choice here; the FWD-based NX simply won’t offer the same dynamic thrills.

Technology

The X3 uses BMW’s Curved Display, running iDrive 9 software via a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. A BMW Interaction Bar spans part of the dashboard, while illuminated trim surrounds the air vents, door handles, and selected controls. The center console retains an iDrive rotary controller alongside a compact transmission selector. Standard equipment includes cloud-based BMW Maps and support for over-the-air software updates. Available technology includes augmented-reality navigation, a head-up display, downloadable apps, and audio or video streaming.

Lexus has completely redesigned the NX dashboard with a stronger horizontal orientation. A 12.3-inch digital instrument display and 14-inch touchscreen sit on the same visual axis, while a continuous lighting strip extends into the doors. Lexus’ Responsive Hidden Switches remain concealed until the driver approaches the panel and provide physical feedback when pressed. (Read: no more physical buttons.) Higher grades also offer Sensory Concierge, which coordinates lighting, audio, climate settings, seat temperature, and an integrated fragrance system. Both cars offer nearly identical driver assistance features, and we’re inclined to call this one a tie.

With the new Lexus NX, Lexus likely hopes to further close the gap between itself and German rivals. Remember, BMW and Lexus sales are very close, with Bavaria only besting Lexus by 3,274 cars in Q1 2026. Incredibly, the NX broke sales records for the brand just as recently. This refresh will probably only help.