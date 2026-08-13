Article Summary BMW M’s new video celebrates 40 years of the M3, from the E30 homologation special to today’s G80.

Six generations brought four-cylinder, inline-six, V8, turbocharged, manual, and all-wheel-drive interpretations of the M3.

The four-motor M Neue Klasse Concept previews the electric M3 and makes its North American debut at the House of M.

BMW M is preparing to show North America what comes next. But it seemingly hasn’t forgotten the cars that brought it here. A new video cycles through all six generations of the BMW M3, presenting each car one at a time before ending with a simple message: “40 Jahre M3.” It’s a short but effective reminder of how dramatically the M3 has evolved over four decades. And if you’re looking for your morning hit of nostalgia, well, you have certainly come to the right place.

BMW M3 From Beginning to Today

The original E30 M3 arrived in 1986 as a homologation special created to win touring-car races. Its high-revving S14 four-cylinder made 200 horsepower in initial European form, while widened bodywork and a large rear wing made its purpose impossible to miss. Later Evolution models added power, but motorsport success established the name. As the video’s narrator says: “Regardless of what came afterwards, we always compare everything to it.” Its successor, the E36 then moved the M3 toward the formula we recognize today. It introduced six-cylinder power, greater refinement, and more everyday usability without abandoning rear-wheel-drive balance. Sedan and convertible variants broadened its appeal. Although, the lower-output U.S. E36 M3 never received the European car’s engine; thus, it arguably never achieved its full performance potential.

For many enthusiasts, the E46 remains the M3 sweet spot. Its naturally aspirated S54 inline-six produced 333 horsepower in U.S. specification and could be paired with a six-speed manual. On-point steering, an 8,000-rpm redline, and muscular but restrained styling helped create the legend. The lighter and sharper M3 CSL pushed that formula even further. The E9X generation then made a dramatic switch to a naturally aspirated V8. BMW’s 4.0-liter S65 produced 414 horsepower in U.S. cars and revved beyond 8,000 rpm, giving the E90 sedan and E92 coupe a character no M3 before or since has replicated. It was also the final naturally aspirated generation of the nameplate.

Turbocharging arrived with the F80 M3, whose S55 inline-six delivered far more torque than the outgoing V8. The M3 became sedan-only as BMW separated the coupe and convertible into the M4 lineup. An occasionally unruly early chassis improved over time through Competition, CS, and other special versions, while performance reached another level entirely. The current G80 has probably been the M3’s most controversial reinvention, largely because of its enormous vertical kidney grilles. Look beyond them and the fundamentals remain compelling: a powerful S58 inline-six, an available six-speed manual, and serious chassis capability. Competition models added M xDrive, while the M3 Touring finally expanded the family overseas.

The BMW M3’s Electric Future Comes to America

The video’s timing is hardly coincidental. The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse previews the design and technology destined for the first electric M3. Based on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture, the concept uses four individually controlled electric motors, an M-specific version of the Heart of Joy central computer, and likely range and power figures that would make gas-powered M3s blush. But those are all hush-hush, for now.

BMW unveiled the concept at Le Mans in June. But Monterey Car Week gives North American enthusiasts their first opportunity to see it on home turf. In only minimally less historic surroundings, too. After reminding us how good the previous six M3 generations have been, BMW is ready to show America its dramatically different seventh chapter. The M Neue Klasse Concept will make its North American premiere at the House of M this evening in California. Watch the video below!