A new report alleges China won't be the only market to get the stretched BMW X5 (G78) when the long-wheelbase model launches in 2027.

Article Summary BMW has already confirmed the next-generation X5 (G65) will once again get the long-wheelbase treatment (G78).

It's officially confirmed for China, but a new report alleges the X5 G78 is also planned for India.

The 3 Series, 5 Series, and the X1 are already sold in India with a long wheelbase.

We’re only a couple of days away from the world premiere of the fifth-generation BMW X5, the G65. Much like the outgoing luxury SUV spawned a long-wheelbase derivative, its successor will do the same. Former CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed in March that China would get a bigger X5, likely codenamed G78. The larger version could debut before the end of the year or in early 2027 and is unlikely to remain exclusive to China.

A new report from Autocar alleges BMW also plans to sell the X5 G78 in India, where it would join several long-wheelbase models. The 3 Series and 5 Series sedans are already sold there with a longer wheelbase, as is the iX1. It won’t be long before the iX3 and i5 join them, offering more rear legroom than the standard-wheelbase versions sold globally.

Although long-wheelbase models have recently been ruled out for North America due to expected low demand, BMW has been expanding the availability of these vehicles in markets outside China. For example, the roomier iX3 NA6 is also headed to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company is open to selling long-wheelbase vehicles in additional markets, but only if it sees sufficient customer demand.

Long-Wheelbase BMWs Are More Luxurious

BMW does more than just stretch a vehicle’s wheelbase and call it a day. As we recently discovered with the elongated iX3 and i3, those cars feature significantly nicer interiors. Beyond the extra rear passenger space, the two EVs offer upgraded materials and a longer list of features. The i5 we mentioned earlier is even available with the optional Theatre Screen, the same massive 31.3-inch display found in the 7 Series flagship.

The styling doesn’t change much when BMW converts a model to a long-wheelbase configuration. Naturally, these cars get larger rear doors and a more spacious greenhouse to match the longer body. Since they’re physically bigger, they also tend to offer more cargo capacity. The downsides? We can’t think of many, although they are inevitably a bit heavier. Driving dynamics are bound to suffer slightly, but you’re unlikely to notice the difference.

In markets where BMW sells long-wheelbase models, buyers don’t get to choose because the standard-wheelbase versions typically aren’t available. It’s either one or the other. Long-wheelbase models might seem counterintuitive, as they risk overlapping with vehicles in the segment above. However, the formula is clearly working if BMW remains committed to stretching many of its models. At least for the time being, these vehicles will remain mostly confined to Asia and India.

Source: Autocar India