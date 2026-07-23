Article Summary Chassis 00/001 is the first E46 M3 GT ever built, the development car PTG used to sort out the S50B32 engine, Hewland gearbox, and aero package for the whole program

Hans-Joachim Stuck, Boris Said, and Johannes van Overbeek raced it at Sebring, Charlotte, Silverstone, and the Nürburgring before it moved into Grand-Am with Alegra Motorsport

It sells at Bonhams' Laguna Seca Auction on August 13, 2026, restored to its 2000 Nürburgring livery with its original bodywork, drivetrain, and unique "M" firewall intact

Chassis 00/001 is the first E46 BMW M3 GT ever built, and Bonhams is now selling it. Tom Milner’s Prototype Technology Group built this car for BMW of North America ahead of the 2000 season, before any other E46 GT existed. Every M3 that raced under the PTG banner after it was built to match what this chassis proved out first.

The Car That Built The Program

PTG didn’t just race the E46 M3, it developed it. Tom Milner’s shop in Winchester, Virginia had already run BMW’s IMSA and SCCA programs through the E36 era, and when BMW of North America wanted a GT contender to take on the Porsche 911 GT3-R, PTG built the car from the ground up. Chassis 00/001 was the first one off the line, the car PTG used to sort out the S50B32-based race engine, the Hewland six-speed sequential, and the aero package before any of it went into a second chassis.

Development cars usually get cut up, sold for parts, or quietly retired once the production run catches up to them. This one didn’t. It kept racing at the front of the field for years, first for PTG and then for Alegra Motorsport in Grand-Am, where it ran the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the Six Hours of the Glen.

Stuck, Said, and van Overbeek Behind The Wheel

The driver roster on this chassis is the kind of lineup that makes a provenance file worth reading closely. Hans-Joachim Stuck, a Le Mans winner and longtime BMW factory driver, shared the car with Boris Said and a young Johannes van Overbeek, who’d go on to a long ALMS GT career of his own. Between them they took 00/001 to Sebring, Charlotte, Silverstone, and the Nürburgring, giving a North American development car a genuinely international résumé.

Losing, Then Finding, Its Identity

By the time the car moved into Grand-Am competition and later a stint in Historic Sportscar Racing, it had been repainted and modified enough times to bury its own history. Nobody buying it in the mid-2000s would have known they were looking at PTG’s original development chassis.

That changed in 2009. The late David Paul was shopping for a PTG BMW for HSR racing, and during a pre-purchase inspection at David Hinton’s shop in Tampa, BMW racer and constructor David Moore recognized the car for what it actually was. The giveaway was the rear firewall: chassis 00/001 was built with a unique “M”-stamped firewall that never carried over to the cars that followed it, and it was still there under the later bodywork.

A Restoration Built On The Original Crew’s Memory

Once the car’s identity was confirmed, the plan changed from prepping it for HSR to restoring it back to its original ALMS specification. Moore brought in Scott Clarke, who had been the car’s crew chief during its original PTG campaigns, specifically to separate what was factory-original from what had been added for Grand-Am compliance. Photographer Bruce Miller’s period archive filled in the rest.

The aero exits in the front fenders, filled in for Grand-Am rules, were reopened. The lightweight PTG door frames and Lexan side glass went back on. The angled, M5-derived radiator and its intake ducting were rebuilt to match period photos. The one deliberate departure from as-raced spec is the engine: the team kept the enlarged 3.4-liter unit that PTG’s Chris Fletcher built up from the original 3.2, since it’s the engine that carried the car through its later, more competitive years, and ripping it back out in favor of a smaller unit would have erased part of the car’s own history rather than restoring it.

The team settled on the livery the car wore at the 2000 Bitburger/AvD 1000 Kilometer Nürburgring race in the Le Mans Series, and that’s how it’s presented today. It made its return to public view at The Quail in 2009, as part of a tribute to Hans Stuck.

Not Just An E46 GT, The E46 GT

PTG built enough E46 M3 GT racers over the program’s run that plenty show up at auction eventually. This one isn’t one of them. It’s the car the rest were checked against before they left the shop, and the firewall stamp under its later bodywork is what proved it. That’s harder to fake than a driver roster, and it’s why a car that spent years running Grand-Am and HSR under other liveries still reads as a factory development piece rather than a privateer racer with a good story attached.

Chassis 00/001 crosses the block at Bonhams’ Laguna Seca Auction on August 13, 2026, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.