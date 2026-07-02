Article Summary BMW brand sales rose 13% in Q2 2026 to 102,713 units, with light trucks up 13.2% and cars up 12.8%.

Plug-in hybrid sales climbed 22.9% in the quarter, but combined electrified sales fell 18.1% as BMW awaits the iX3 and i7.

MINI sales dropped 2.1% in Q2 and 6% year-to-date, with no specific cause cited in the release.

BMW sold 102,713 vehicles in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2026, up 13 percent from 90,884 a year earlier, as the brand outgrew the overall American market for the third straight quarter.

Light trucks did the heavier lifting, with BMW SUVs and crossovers up 13.2 percent to 55,084 units against 48,673 a year ago. Passenger cars weren’t far behind, climbing 12.8 percent to 47,629 units. That’s notable because year-to-date, the car side of the business is still down 2.5 percent to 83,687 units, meaning the second quarter alone accounted for a real swing in momentum rather than a continuation of an existing trend. Trucks, meanwhile, are up 11.4 percent for the first half of 2026 at 103,257 units.

“Our second-quarter results reflect the confidence customers continue to place in the BMW brand and validate our long-term strategy for the U.S. market,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America. He credited the outperformance to product mix, improved availability across the lineup, and the dealer network.

Mixed Results For EVs

The electrified numbers are a mixed bag worth sitting with for a second. Plug-in hybrids are having a good year: up 22.9 percent in Q2 and up 6.4 percent year-to-date. But lump PHEVs in with battery-electric models and the combined electrified total is down 18.1 percent for the quarter, a drop BMW attributes partly to timing.

The current EV lineup is aging while the market waits, and BMW is banking on the iX3 and i7 arriving later this quarter to reverse that number rather than on anything currently in showrooms doing it. The all-new X5 world premiere earlier this week fits the same pattern, as BMW frames its Neue Klasse rollout around upcoming products more than what’s on sale today.

MINI didn’t share in the rebound. The brand sold 7,456 vehicles in Q2, down 2.1 percent, and sits at 13,717 units through six months, down 6 percent year-to-date. Nothing in today’s release points to a specific cause, and BMW of North America didn’t single out any MINI model in its commentary.

Q2 2026 BMW of North America sales

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % YTD 2026 YTD 2025 % BMW passenger cars 47,629 42,211 +12.8% 83,687 85,830 -2.5% BMW light trucks 55,084 48,673 +13.2% 103,257 92,669 +11.4% Total BMW 102,713 90,884 +13% 186,944 178,499 +4.7% Total MINI 7,456 7,616 -2.1% 13,717 14,592 -6%