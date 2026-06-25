Article Summary The BMW M2 is the strongest resale performer in BMW’s entire lineup, retaining 67.8% of its value after five years.

The M4 Coupe beats the M3 in iSeeCars’ 2026 data, likely helped by its more specialized coupe body style and enthusiast appeal.

The X3 M and M8 Coupe show that some larger, more expensive M cars can still hold value when they offer clear performance identity.

Depreciation is usually part of the BMW M ownership experience. These cars are expensive when new, expensive to maintain, and often hit the used market after their first owners have absorbed the biggest financial blow. But not every M car follows the same resale curve. According to iSeeCars’ 2026 resale value data, some BMW M models hold onto their value far better than others after five years.

The pattern is not especially hard to spot. Smaller, more focused M cars perform best, while larger and more complicated models tend to slide farther down the list. Interestingly, this parallels exactly what the data suggests when we look at the top 10 BMWs overall. Coupes also do well, likely because they appeal to a more specific enthusiast buyer. Convertibles and SUVs are more of a mixed bag, but a few still manage to rank surprisingly well.

1. BMW M2 — 67.8%

No surprise here: the BMW M2 is the strongest-performing M car on the list, retaining 67.8% of its value after five years. That also makes it the best resale value BMW overall in iSeeCars’ 2026 data. The M2’s strength is easy to understand. It is the smallest full-fat M car, it still has a six-cylinder engine, and it carries the kind of enthusiast credibility that tends to age well. Irrespective of generation, the M2 returns an exciting driving experience via a classic sports car recipe and proportions. The M2 also benefits from having a clear identity. It is not trying to be a luxury cruiser, a family car, or a tech showcase. It is the modern version of the compact M car formula. The market clearly respects that. Factor in high-dollar and high-profile models like the M2 CS, and the M2’s value retention is hardly a mystery.

2. BMW M4 Coupe — 64.5%

The BMW M4 Coupe takes second place among M cars, retaining 64.5% of its value after five years. It is interesting that the M4 Coupe sits well ahead of the M3 in this data. The M3 retains 52.5% of its value after five years, according to iSeeCars, which is still respectable but not enough to crack the top five M cars here. The M4’s coupe body style and slightly more specialized appeal seem to be doing it a favor. The difference likely comes down to positioning. The M3 is the more practical and broadly appealing choice, but the M4 Coupe feels a bit more like a deliberate enthusiast purchase. Less useful but more specific.

3. BMW M4 Convertible — 55.2%

The BMW M4 Convertible lands third among M cars, retaining 55.2% of its value after five years. Surprising, especially for an enthusiast niche. Convertibles are expensive new, heavier than their coupe counterparts, and often appeal to a narrower group of buyers. Granted, the M4 exists in a highly marginalized space these days. Name another fast, RWD, convertible under $100,000 that isn’t the C8 Corvette. For some, then, the M4 is the only choice. It is fast, stylish, comfortable enough to use regularly, and more emotional than a standard luxury convertible. That combination appears to be enough to keep demand fairly strong.

4. BMW X3 M — 53.0%

The BMW X3 M ranks fourth among BMW M cars, retaining 53.0% of its value after five years. It is the highest-ranking M SUV in this slice of the data, and that says quite a bit about where the performance-SUV market sits. The X3 M has always been a slightly odd but compelling product. It is practical enough to use every day, but it also packs a version of the S58 engine found in the M3 and M4. That gives it serious performance credibility, even if its ride quality and overall personality are more intense than some buyers expect from a compact luxury SUV.

From a resale standpoint, the X3 M benefits from offering a rare combination: real M hardware, usable space, and a smaller footprint than larger M SUVs. It is not cheap to run, but compared with an X5 M or X6 M, it looks like a more attainable way into a high-performance BMW SUV. The X3 M might also benefit from the model’s uncertain future, although it looks like there’s at least an electric X3 M on the way.

5. BMW M8 Coupe — 52.6%

The BMW M8 Coupe rounds out the top five, retaining 52.6% of its value after five years. That might sound modest compared with the M2 or M4, but for a six-figure grand touring coupe, it’s strong. Brutally fast, beautifully finished, and far more luxurious than smaller M cars, the M8 Coupe also depreciates like a rock. Even retaining 52.6% of its value means the M8 Coupe has lost well over $60,000 in value since it was new. That’s nearly the entire MSRP of an M2 from five years ago! Regardless, the coupe holds up better here than several other big-ticket M models. Appeal is obvious: V8 power, huge performance, and grand-touring presence. The M8 Coupe may not be the most iconic modern M car, but it delivers the kind of effortless speed and long-distance capability that still has a clear audience on the used market.

What the List Tells Us

The BMW M resale hierarchy is pretty clear. The M2 and M4 Coupe dominate because they are the most enthusiast-focused cars in the group. They are smaller, more driver-oriented, and easier to understand as future used-car buys. The M4 Convertible proves that lifestyle-oriented M cars can still hold value when the performance is serious enough, while the X3 M shows there is real demand for compact M SUVs.

The biggest omission, of course, is the M3. It is still one of BMW M’s most important cars, but in iSeeCars’ 2026 data, it trails the M8 Coupe by a tenth of a percentage point. That does not make it a bad buy. After all, it still handily beats out the M5, M8 Convertible, X5 M, and many others. For 2026, the strongest BMW M resale values belong to cars with clear identities, enthusiast appeal, and just enough scarcity to keep buyers interested.

Source: iSeeCars